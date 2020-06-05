Adam Silver reflects on whether NBA senior coaches should be on the bench when the season resumes

The NBA is closer to resuming its season with the key dates revealed, but one problem that remains is what to do with coaches and older staff who are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus.

As the league heads to the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida, to resume the season, Commissioner Adam Silver has expressed concern about some of those older coaches, including Gregg Popovich, 71, Mike D & # 39; Antoni , 69, and Alvin. Gentry, 65.

"There are people involved in this league, particularly coaches, who are obviously older people," Silver said during an interview on TNT Thursday night. "We are going to have to work through protocols, for example, and it may be that certain coaches may not be the bench coach."

"They may have to maintain social distancing protocols, and they may be in front of a room, a changing room, or a ballroom with a white board, but when it comes to the actual game, we are not going to want them that close. from players to protect them. So those are all the problems we continue to work on. "

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle, president of the NBA Coaches Association, said he spoke to Silver after the interview.

"The health and safety of our coaches is first and foremost. It is entirely possible that an NBA coach in his 60s and 70s is healthier than someone in his 30s and 40s," said Carlisle, 60. a statement obtained by Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN. "The conversation should never be solely about a person's age. Adam assured me that we would work together to help determine what is safe and fair for all of our coaches."

Carlisle added in the tweet that Silver told him he had "dropped the gun,quot; with his comments to TNT.