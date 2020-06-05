Adam Silver addresses racial inequality, protests: & # 39; Call for attention to the country & # 39;

The NBA may resume play soon, but there are other issues on Commissioner Adam Silver's mind.

Silver appeared on the TNT special episode of "Inside the NBA,quot; on Thursday and discussed ongoing protests across the country against police brutality and racial inequality. He also discussed NBA plans for a comeback in late July, which were approved by the Board of Governors.

Silver said the most important thing he has learned during this time is to listen to the testimonies of the black community and to address their concerns appropriately.

"You can't walk in another man's shoes," said Silver. "(TNT hosts Shaquille O & # 39; Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson) have done their best to listen, and I think this is a wake-up call for the country."

Silver said the NBA held a community conversation Wednesday with nearly 1,000 people participating. He said that black colleagues shared their personal experience with racial injustice.

"The people I work with every day," said Silver. "People who believed they knew what was happening in their lives, and people who told stories about being shot at with weapons when they were innocently doing their business or how they feel they were discriminated against in a certain situation."

Silver said he believes the NBA could have a greater impact on these issues "than almost any other organization in the world."

"When you think of players, coaches, former players like (O & # 39; Neal, Barkley and Smith), including our property now, within that group you have some of the most well-known people of color in the entire world. And I,quot; have had this conversation with Michele Roberts today, who of course runs our player association, which is also African-American, collectively saying let's put our heads together. Michelle was the first to say, 'Yes, but this can't be the same. This is not another joint statement from the league and its players. "

After that, the conversation switched to the NBA move to resume play.

"Let me start by saying that it seems kind of small to be talking about a return to basketball in the context of what you guys are talking about," Silver said. "We have been talking since shortly after the season ended and of course we have always been looking for whether or not there is an adequate and safe way to resume basketball knowing that we are going to live with this (coronavirus) for a while."

The NBA plans to play fan-free at one site: Disney's Wide World of Sports complex on the outskirts of Orlando, Florida. The 16 teams that would have qualified for the playoffs if the league had jumped straight into the postseason game, along with six bubble teams, will comprise a group of 22 teams to finish the regular season that begins July 31. The teams will play eight games of the regular season, followed by possible play-in series for number 8 and then a 16-team postseason.