ABC's Karey Burke reveals COVID-19's impact on pilot season – Up News Info

The traditional broadcast pilot season was highly successful as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic with a single pilot, CBS & # 39; B positive, completed before the end of production.

ABC was among the networks that decided to go straight to the series on a couple of projects with the Disney-owned network that ordered the David E. Kelley drama. Great sky and Kari Lizer's multi-camera comedy Call your mother.

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke, speaking at Disney's Virtual Roadshow, raised the lid on how the pandemic impacted the pilot season and its comeback shows, revealing that it will go into production on some of its closing pilots and He discussed the "positive" lessons that the network will apply in the future.

"The pandemic disrupted the traditional pilot season in a way that we could not have predicted but we were very well prepared," he said.

Call your mother, A comedy produced by Sony Pictures TV / ABC Studios starring Kyra Sedgwick as an empty nest mother approaching her family, she was one of the many ABC pilots who received two supporting scripts after the shutdown.

Burke said these backup scripts helped the network "see more about the life of these series" before making a decision. He added that the additional scripts will also help him "make wiser decisions as we finally started producing on some of these pilots."

Other pilots ordered by ABC earlier this year include drama. Rebel, starring Katey Sagal, thirties continuation thirty-something (more), Harlem Kitchen, starring Delroy Lindo and single-camera comedy Domestic economy starring Topher Grace.

ABC under Burke has been trying to avoid relying entirely on the traditional pilot season, and the former Freeform boss said the pandemic meant he could "adopt" a direct strategy to the series for his "strongest development pieces" I like. Great heaven, a police drama from A + E Studios and 20th Century Fox starring Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick, and Call your mother.

"We already have a lot of scripts in the pipeline for those programs that are ready to go and will be running (along with) the returning programs," Burke added.

Last month, the network also renewed eight more series, including first-year programs. Stumptown and mixed, join the likes of Grey's Anatomy, station 19 and The good doctor. Burke said that as a result of the pandemic, he opened virtual writers' rooms for these programs much earlier than usual. This, he added, would allow these programs "to use this time to be very well prepared when production starts, so we will not achieve that natural squeeze that sometimes occurs when programs try to scramble and get back on their feet with new material. "

Burke called this a "positive side". "We feel that there are good things in this process that we will apply to development from now on," he added.