Abby Lee Miller deeply regrets her words after the & # 39; Dance Moms & # 39; students expose their racist behavior

In a statement released after the allegations, the reality TV star acknowledges that his comments have "affected and hurt those around me in the past" and hopes "one day to earn their forgiveness."

Abby Lee Miller He is another celebrity accused of being racist while showing his support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Various ex "Dancing momsThe stars came up with the accusations against the dance instructor after she posted a blackout box now removed to Instagram in honor of Blackout on Tuesday earlier this week.

In response to Abby's show of solidarity with the protests following the death of George Floyd, Adriana Smith, whose daughter Kamryn starred in season 8 of "Dance Moms," noted the hypocrisy in Abby's behavior. She wrote "#DONTACTLIKEYOUCARE" and "NOPE" in a screenshot of the dance coach's post.

In the caption, he detailed his experience and that of his daughter with Abby. "A statement from her that comes to mind to this day during my time at DMS8 is' I know you grew up in HOOD with just a box of 8 crayons, but I grew up in the Country Club with a box of 64 – don't be stupid, "wrote Adriana. "This shows me that you think you are better than me and that you are in a higher rank and, overall, superior to ME! This shows me that you don't give a damn or where I come from!"

Adriana also claimed that Abby used her daughter Kamryn as a sample due to her skin color. "Do you remember what you said to me, 'Do you want me to tell you why you're really here?' Hahaha as if I didn't know," he recalled. "Let me remind you of what you said in case you forgot! You told me to 'LOOK IN THE MIRROR! That's the only reason you're here!' Kam told me he heard & # 39; they needed a bit of color! & # 39; "

Adriana said Abby's behavior led to her decision to remove her daughter from the program. "What I'm not going to happen is that this racist person has some part of my daughter's life from now on," she said. "I knew it was more important to me to show my daughter that she has to stand up for what is right and not worry about anything else. But in that interview, my 7-year-old cried like a GROWN black woman, and stood up and He said, "Mom, I get it and it's not okay and I also want to go home."

At the end of her statement, Adriana said that "people must be held responsible not only for injustices [but also] for being an undercover racist."

A second mother, Camille Bridges, shared a similar story about her daughter Camryn's experience with Abby. "[Abby] tried to trick Camryn like the poor thing and there on a scholarship. I closed that right away," she told E! News. "She loves to take ownership of our culture and never appreciate it. She didn't give black choreographers on the show recognition for her work. She continually put Camryn on the street."

"We were very relieved when she left, especially when we thought she wouldn't be back," Camille said of Abby's temporary absence from the program while she was serving her sentence for bankruptcy fraud. "When he returned, I looked at Camryn and told him we were leaving. I no longer cared about the 'platform'. I already had."

He went on to call the 54-year-old reality star: "The woman is a mess. She is incredibly two-faced. She would say the most terrible things on camera and then she would tell Camryn how she was better than the girls on television." the team, mainly the ones she trained. It was a traumatic experience that I don't wish on anyone. "

Following the allegations, Abby then issued an apology via her Twitter page on Thursday. "I really understand and deeply regret how my words have affected and hurt those around me in the past, particularly those in the black community. For Kamryn, Adriana, and anyone else I have hurt, I really am sorry," she wrote. .

"I realize that racism can come not only from hatred, but also from ignorance. No matter the cause, it is harmful and it is my fault," he added. "Although I cannot change the past or eliminate the damage I have done, I promise to educate myself, learn, grow and improve. Although I hope someday to win your forgiveness, I recognize that words alone are not enough. I understand it takes time and a genuine change "