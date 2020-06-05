Abby Lee Miller apologizes after Black ‘Dance Moms & # 39; accused her of making racist comments on the show!

Abby Lee Miller responded to allegations that she used to make racist remarks about Dance Moms. It all started when two of the black moms called her out for not being honest after showing their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

In response, Abby promised to learn and improve in the future and also apologized for her ignorant words.

Adriana Smith was the first to criticize Abby for apparently saying that her daughter was only on the show for a "pop of color."

And that was not all! The Season 8 mom also claimed that Abby suggested that she lived in the "chapel."

The former Dance Moms instructor and host wrote in her apology letter that: understand I deeply understand and regret how my words have affected and hurt those around me, particularly those in the black community. For Kamryn, Adriana and anyone else who has hurt, I am so sorry. I understand that racism can come not only from hatred, but also from ignorance. No matter what the cause is, it's harmful and it's my fault. "

He added that "although I cannot change the past or eliminate the damage I have done, I promise to educate myself, learn, grow and improve." While I hope that someday I can earn your forgiveness, I recognize that words alone are not enough. I understand that it takes time and genuine change. "

Adriana previously suggested in her exhibition post that she felt it was the perfect time to tell the world the "truth,quot; about Abby Lee Miller, referring, of course, to protests by the George Floyd and BLM movement.

The woman happened to recall something Abby said had stayed with her.

According to Adriana, Abby suggested that because the mother ‘grew up in HOOD with just one box of 8 crayons’ while she ‘grew up in the country club with a box of 64’, she was somewhat superior.

While Abby didn't explicitly say that last part, Adriana definitely had that impression from the not-so-subtle speeches.

Furthermore, Abby also advised her not to be "stupid,quot; right after the comment on the hood and the colored pencils.

In addition, she recalled that Abby had told her why she was on the show by suggesting that she look in the mirror.

This, of course, was intended to downplay her daughter's talent by suggesting that she was only on the show for the sake of representation.



