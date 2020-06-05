Home Local News A man led by protesters in Alamosa is shot and police then...

A man led by protesters in Alamosa is shot and police then arrest a suspect.

Matilda Coleman
A shooting in Alamosa Thursday is linked to protests over the death of George Floyd, police said.

The shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. near Main Street and State Avenue, according to police. Officers found the victim in a vehicle on Second Street and Richardson Avenue.

