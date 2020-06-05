A man led by protesters in Alamosa is shot and police then arrest a suspect.

A shooting in Alamosa Thursday is linked to protests over the death of George Floyd, police said.

The shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. near Main Street and State Avenue, according to police. Officers found the victim in a vehicle on Second Street and Richardson Avenue.

The victim, a 27-year-old Cañon City man, was taken to San Luis Valley Health and then flown by helicopter to Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs.

Around 8:40 p.m., police arrested James Marshall, 27, of Alamosa, as a suspect in the shooting. Marshall is being held under investigation for attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, reckless danger, serious crime, criminal mischief, unlawful discharge of a firearm and prohibited use of a weapon, Capt. Joey Spangler said.

Spangler said Marshall was participating in a local protest when the victim was led by protesters and Marshall fired a weapon at the passing vehicle.

Police described the shooting as an isolated incident. An investigation is ongoing.