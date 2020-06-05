A look at the new suites inside a historic Nantucket hotel

Jared Coffin House, a historic mansion in downtown Nantucket, reopens June 15 with social distancing measures, new suites on the way, and a revitalized restaurant that was "a Nantucket staple for many years," said Jason Curtis General manager of the hotel.

The 1845 structure, built by whale merchant Jared Coffin, is part of the White Elephant Resorts and "one of the original Nantucket mansions built in downtown Nantucket," Curtis said. The property will debut new accommodations and a new restaurant this season, which includes four suites, a new room, and the Tap Room.

"We are very excited to reopen and start welcoming people to Nantucket and the hotel," said Curtis. "We will take every possible precaution to ensure that our guests and employees are safe at all times."

The Jared Coffin House poster. —Jared Coffin House

The new suites, due to debut in May, will not be available until late summer due to construction delays due to the public health crisis, Curtis said.

The four new suites and rooms add to the 30 rooms in the mansion and the 13 rooms next door in Daniel Webster's house. The four new suites will be named after the famous Nantucket women of past centuries: Maria Mitchell, Anna Gardener, Lucretia Coffin Mott, and Mary Coffin Starbuck.

"We are just steps away from what was historically called Petticoat Row," said Curtis. “Many of the men during the whaling days were out for months and the women were businessmen and businesswomen and they got to work and operated in that downtown area near the hotel. We are excited to share that story. "

The lobby inside the Jared Coffin House. —Jared Coffin House

In response to the COVID-19 crisis and the state's published accommodation guidelines, Curtis said that some hotel hallways have been turned into one-way spaces for better social distancing.

"We are lucky to have many large spaces in our lobby, library, and classroom areas that will help accommodate that social detachment," Curtis said. "Where it cannot do that, we are implementing signage and demanding social distancing and the use of face masks."

The hotel has spent considerable capital to focus on new cleaning technology, Curtis said, such as electrostatic disinfection guns for public areas and guest rooms. The hotel has also invested heavily in PPE and hand sanitizer, he said, which will be available to all guests and employees.

"We believe our standards are going to be well above and beyond any of the new requirements from both the state and the CDC," Curtis said.

A rendering of a new suite within Jared Coffin House. —Jared Coffin House

The new suites were designed by interior designer Nantucket Audrey Sterk.

“He was able to create some really cool designs that not only capture the hotel's historic feel, with the dark walnut woods and canopy beds, but also bring some of that natural beach feel to the rooms. Okay, ”said Curtis.

Decorated in misty grays, robin-egg blues, and soft neutrals, suites have custom furnishings, four-poster king beds, sitting areas with televisions, and original hardwood floors from the 1840s. Spacious bathrooms feature walk-in showers. glass and slate gray tiles. Rooms feature original oil paintings depicting Nantucket's whaling days. Two of the suites will be ADA compliant.

A rendering of a new suite within Jared Coffin House. —Jared Coffin House

The hotel partners with Priority Bicycles of New York and maintains a fleet of over 20 bikes for guests. Those who reserve a suite will receive two bikes designated for use during their stay, Curtis said.

"One of the big draws for Nantucket is a lot of bike paths," said Curtis.

The 2020 season also brings changes in meals at the hotel.

Dinner in the courtyard of the Jared Coffin House. —Jared Coffin House

The Tap Room, located on the lower level of the hotel below the lobby and library, has "come to life," Curtis said.

"That was a staple of Nantucket for many years and we will take it back," Curtis said. "Part of the renovation is putting that restaurant space into operation after a 15-20 year hiatus."

The hotel's Nantucket Prime restaurant, which offered seasonal cookouts, will become the Nantucket Tap Room with indoor and outdoor seating, he said. The restaurant seats 45 people and is ADA compliant.

"Now we will be able to offer meals year-round, something we didn't have in the past," Curtis said.

However, cookouts will only be allowed in the beginning, according to state guidelines for reopening restaurants, he said. Guests can order lunch and dinner. As for breakfast, the hotel will no longer offer its buffet breakfast.

"That changed a little bit because of COVID-19," Curtis said. “In the past, we have offered a full continental breakfast to our guests, buffet style. One of the changes we are making by reopening is that we are making it an easier situation. "

Daniel Webster's house. —Jared Coffin House

The initial rate for a guest room is $ 195 per night and the initial rate for a new suite is $ 700 per night. The hotel does not allow pets, but it admits service animals.

The abundance of trails, bike trails and beaches on the island makes Nantucket the perfect place for travelers seeking social distance this summer, Curtis said.

"With all that is happening right now and the doubts that people are going to have with the crowds and re-enter public life, I think one thing that Nantucket offers is that space to enjoy the outdoors and still have that aspect of social distancing on the beaches, the bike paths and all our land of preservation, "said Curtis.

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.