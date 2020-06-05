A Look Ahead – Up News Info Detroit

NASCAR CUP SERIES

QuikTrip 500 Pleats of Honor

Location: Atlanta

Hours: Sunday, race, 3 p.m.

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Race distance: 325 laps, 500.2 miles

Last year: Brad Keselowski won last February

Last race: Brad Keselowski won Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway

Quick Facts: Jimmie Johnson leads active drivers with five wins in Atlanta. Kurt Busch is second with three wins. … Points leader Kevin Harvick has finished in the top 10 in eight of nine starts this year. Lead Joey Logano for 24 points. Chase Elliott is third, 45 points behind Harvick.

Next race: Blue Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, Wednesday, June 10, Martinsville, Virginia

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

EchoPark 250

Location: Atlanta

Hours: Saturday, race, 4:30 p.m.

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Race distance: 162 laps, 251 miles.

Last year: Christopher Bell won last February

Last race: Noah Gragson won on Monday at Bristol Motor Speedway

Important facts: Kevin Harvick leads the active drivers with five career victories in the Xfinity Series in Atlanta. … Chase Briscoe leads the points ranking by nine over Noah Gragson.

Next race: Homestead, Miami, Saturday, June 13.

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Vet Tix Camping World 200

Location: Atlanta

Hours: Saturday, race, 1 p.m.

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Race distance: 130 laps, 200 miles.

Last year: Kyle Busch won last February

Last race: Chase Elliott won at Charlotte on May 26

Quick Facts: Kyle Busch leads active drivers with five wins in Atlanta. … The last five races have been won by five different drivers. … Austin Hill leads the points ranking by 17 over Johnny Sauter and Zane Smith.

Next race: Homestead, Miami, Saturday, June 13.

Next race: Vet Tix Camping World 200

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Lewis Hamilton won from pole in Abu Dhabi to end last season.

Next race: the season opener will be Formula 1 Rolex, Austria on July 3

INDYCAR

Genesys 300

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Hours: Saturday, practice, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.; race, 8 p.m.

Track: Texas Motor Speedway

Race distance: 200 laps, 300 miles

Last year: Josef Newgarden won

Last race: Colton Herta won the 2019 final at Laguna Seca

Quick facts: The race, which will open the IndyCar season, will take place without spectators.

Next race: GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis, July 4

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel and Tommy Johnson Jr. won in Funny Car at the NHRA Arizona Nationals in February.

Next event: NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Event, July 11-12, Indianapolis

OTHER SERIES

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Friday, June 5 and Saturday, June 6, Beaver Dam Raceway, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

