A $ AP associate Rocky Ian Connor charged with sexual assault by 33 women

Hot New Hip Hop reported today that approximately 33 women accused Ian Connor of rape. The artist jokingly supported the petition by asking A $ AP Rocky to stop working with him after several women accused him of sexual assault.

On Twitter this week, Ian was hot on Twitter, but for all the wrong reasons. Mr. Connor has previously been accused of rape by approximately 21 women, although the allegations against him were reportedly never taken so seriously.

Since then, the allegations have risen to 33, and Ian responded by laughing at them on his social media account. On his Twitter account, Ian wrote that people could make the number 31, 78 or even 1000, and he would still laugh with fun.

Throughout the night, Connor continued to fight back against the backlash from social media amid people who have been trying to cancel it. Ian joked that he would give up half of his bank account if they could "successfully,quot; cancel it.

He wrote: "I say this with the utmost composure and conscious mind." Not long before, Ian also responded to other people by laughing at his alleged gullibility. He said that just because people see something on the Internet, it must be true.

Do the number 31 or 78 or even 1,000 while doing it 😂😭😂😑 And yes, I'm laughing at pure fun. Ciao! – Ian Connor (@souljaian) June 4, 2020

Connor wrote again: "I'm actually gay. I sold my soul to the top. I'm enlightened." After a while, Connor half apologized to people online, saying he shouldn't make fun of people on the Internet.

He wrote that he was going to be off the internet for a while. This is not the only controversy the A $ AP Rocky team has encountered in the past year. A $ AP Rocky, himself, was at the center of an international controversy when he was arrested in Sweden after fighting with a 19-year-old.

The rapper said that he and his team were molested by a young man, with whom they later quarreled. It was documented on his social media account. A $ AP Rocky was imprisoned for several weeks before his eventual release.



