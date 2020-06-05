& # 39; The boy with the fake watches? & # 39;

Instagram

Leave it to 6ix9ine a.k.a. Tekashi69 when it comes to trolling his fellow rappers. During a new Instagram Live interview with akademiks, hit maker "Gooba" teased the spitter "Thotiana" by pretending he didn't know Blue face.

That started after akademiks asked 6ix9ine about the wonders in one fell swoop and mentioned names like YK Osiris, BlocBoy JB and Blueface. 6ix9ine, however, acted like he didn't know them before asking if Blueface was "the boy with the fake watches".

Also during the interview, 6ix9ine and akademiks made a bet that if 6ix9ine sold more than Lil Uzi Vert, akademiks had to delete his Instagram. They also discussed its lyrical content, including the lyrics on snitching. Furthermore, Tekashi revealed that once he decided to testify against his associates, he never stopped spilling teas.

Blueface has yet to comment on 6ix9ine's latest comment about him. However, he previously punched the rainbow-haired rapper while appearing on Real 92.3 L.A.'s "The Cruz Show" in March. "The Internet is at its lowest point right now," he said at the time. "It's about trolling and bots … Do you know who screwed up the Internet? 6ix9ine. F ** k 6ix9ine."

Blueface went on to say that he could never "respect" 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernández, because he was not genuine. "His personality, his presence on the Internet … He got it in real time. That fake ** he got it in real time." Also, Blueface said he did not "forgive the tactic" of so much trolling. However, he said he would change his mind if 6ix9ine were "real".

"I'm sure there are people who don't even bother about what he did, I'm sure those people will continue to rock with him … If he wakes up in the mirror and is content to look snitch in the face, I don't lose sleep "he shared.