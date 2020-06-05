& # 39; Dear Class of 2020 & # 39; with Beyonce and Taylor Swift postponed due to George Floyd Memorial

Youtube

The star-studded graduation event has been delayed for a day by YouTube bosses to avoid colliding with the memorial service for the murdered victim of police brutality.

YouTube bosses have delayed a planned kickoff celebration with Beyonce Knowles, Taylor Swiftand Billie eilish for a day to avoid colliding with a memorial service for George Floyd.

The Dear Class of 2020 event, which will also include graduation speeches from the former US President. USA Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle, had been reserved to stream live online on Saturday, June 6, 2020, but will now take place on Sunday.

The schedule change was made out of respect for Floyd's family members, who will honor his memory in Raeford, North Carolina, this weekend in the second of three planned services.

Other stars due to making appearances during the party are Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Shawn mendes, BTS and Megan Thee Stallion While Lizzo will join forces with the New York Philharmonic to open the ceremony with a virtual performance of Pomp and Circumstance, and pregnant Katy Perry "It will guide graduates on the ceremonial tassel turn at the end of the kickoff celebration."

The event starts at 3 p.m. EST here.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020 after a white Minnesota police officer was caught on camera kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes while detaining the unarmed African American.

His death sparked protests by Black Lives Matter around the world, and led the concerned police officer, Derek Chauvin, to be fired and charged with the Floyd murder. Three other arrested officers were also fired from their posts and are now also facing criminal prosecution.