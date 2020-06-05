3 former MPD agents involved in George Floyd's death make their first appearance in court, facing $ 1,000. Deposit – Up News Info

Three former Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd made their first appearance in court Thursday afternoon.

Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao appeared in a Hennepin County courtroom, where they were awarded bail of $ 1 million, or $ 750,000 with conditions.

They face aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter charges, as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

During their appearance, they were also ordered not to return to work in security or law enforcement, to surrender their weapon, and to never have any contact with the victim's family.

All three surrendered once their arrest warrants were issued.

Thao first appeared in the courtroom, dressed in an orange prison uniform and mask. Although his attorney originally advocated a $ 200,000 bond, Judge Paul Scoggin said he was "hard-pressed to come up with a comparison,quot; with other cases to determine the bond and denied the request.

Then came Kueng, where his attorney Thomas Plunkett argued that George Floyd's death occurred during Kueng's third shift as a police officer. He also asked for clemency and a bond of $ 200,000 without conditions, but was rejected.

Lane last entered the courtroom. Throughout his appearance, his attorney Earl Gray argued that the case against the former officer was weak.

According to Gray, Lane had asked Derek Chauvin, the officer who kept his knee on George Floyd's neck, if Floyd should turn around. He also said Lane had attempted CPR with Floyd in the ambulance. "Where's the deliberate intention?" Gray asked.

Gray also repeatedly said that Lane had only been a police officer for four days, despite previous statements issued by the Minneapolis Police Department saying Lane was hired in February 2019.

The defense also said that Floyd "flew out of the patrol car,quot; and "resisted." However, in a report published by the New York Times, a witness who was in the car with Floyd at the time claims that he was "trying in his humblest way to demonstrate that he was not resisting."

Lane's attorney said he plans to present a probable cause hearing to challenge the evidence.

The next court appearance for the three officers is scheduled for June 29.

As seen in the widely released video of Floyd's death, Lane and Kueng helped hold Floyd to the ground, while Tou Thao watched nearby. Chauvin, who was charged and arrested on Friday, can be seen nailing Floyd's neck to the ground for more than eight minutes.

The three were charged Wednesday afternoon, more than a week after Floyd's death.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison also announced Wednesday afternoon that Chauvin's murder charges have been improved to include second-degree unintentional killings. He still faces the original charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Chauvin is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday.

