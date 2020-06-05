2020 Michigan's first West Nile virus activity detected – Up News Info Detroit

Residents are reminded that the best way to protect against West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne diseases, including eastern equine encephalitis, is to avoid mosquito bites.
"It only takes a bite from an infected mosquito to cause serious illness," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical director. "We urge Michiganns to take precautions, such as using an EPA-registered insect repellent when they are outdoors."
Symptoms of arbovirus infection, such as West Nile virus, generally include high fever, confusion, muscle weakness, and severe headache. More serious complications include neurological diseases, such as meningitis and encephalitis.
The best way to prevent West Nile disease or any other mosquito-borne illness is to reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home and take personal precautions to avoid mosquito bites. Precautions include:
- Use of EPA-registered insect repellents with one of the following active ingredients: DEET, picaridin, IR3535, lemon eucalyptus oil, or para-methanediol or 2-undecanone; Follow the directions on the product label and reapply as instructed.
- Wear shoes and socks, light colored long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors.
- Make sure doors and windows have tight meshes. Repair or replace displays that have tears or other openings.
- Using mosquito nets when sleeping outdoors or in conditions without window screens.
- Eliminating all sources of standing water that can support mosquito breeding in your home, including water in bird baths, abandoned pools, children's pools, old tires, and any other objects that contain water once a week.