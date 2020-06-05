2020 Michigan's first West Nile virus activity detected – Up News Info Detroit

Residents are reminded that the best way to protect against West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne diseases, including eastern equine encephalitis, is to avoid mosquito bites.

"It only takes a bite from an infected mosquito to cause serious illness," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical director. "We urge Michiganns to take precautions, such as using an EPA-registered insect repellent when they are outdoors."

Symptoms of arbovirus infection, such as West Nile virus, generally include high fever, confusion, muscle weakness, and severe headache. More serious complications include neurological diseases, such as meningitis and encephalitis.