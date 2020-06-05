2 charged with theft of firearms during the Dallas protests, 1 suspect overall – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Two men who allegedly robbed a Dallas firearms business during protests over the death of George Floyd have been charged with federal firearm crimes.

Demonte Kelly, 18, and Lejael Rudley, 19, were charged with theft of a Federal Firearms Licensee and possession of stolen firearms, US Attorney for the Northern District of Texas announced Erin Nealy Cox .

"The theft of firearms will always trigger swift law enforcement action," said US Attorney Nealy Cox. “We are grateful to members of the public who joined together to help the police locate these men and their stolen weapons. This indictment sends a message: Federal police will not allow criminals to use the turmoil our city faces as cover for their own lawless purposes. "

According to the criminal complaint released Friday, a surveillance camera recorded three men leaving the DFW Gun Range around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, May 31, shortly after the theft of more than 40 firearms.

In the span of 80 seconds, the trio allegedly opened the facility's side entrance, grabbed three rifles placed on the wall, and smashed glass boxes to snatch several dozen pistols stored inside.

"The recovery of stolen firearms is a priority for ATF and the community," said ATF Special Agent in Charge of Dallas Division Jeffrey C. Boshek II. "I thank the agents, investigators, and members of the public who worked quickly to identify these men so quickly after the robbery."

In the span of 80 seconds, the trio allegedly opened the facility's side entrance, grabbed three rifles placed on the wall, and smashed glass boxes to snatch several dozen pistols stored inside.

Following ATF's release of the surveillance video, an informant identified one of the men as Demonte Kelly of Dallas.

Dallas police officers tracked Kelly to a hotel in southeast Dallas, where they saw him with Rudley and a third man, later identified as S.J. Mr. Kelly left in a red Jeep with paper plates.

With the ATF enforcement point under surveillance, Dallas police made a traffic stop on the Jeep. Inside the vehicle, officers discovered one of the stolen weapons.

During an interview with ATF, Kelly identified herself in the surveillance video, admitted to having stolen the shooting range, and gave officers written consent to search her hotel room.

He also admitted to selling one of the stolen firearms to an unknown individual.

Inside his hotel room, officers recovered four additional stolen firearms, 76 rounds of miscellaneous ammunition, and bags of crack cocaine.

Rudley also admitted to robbing the shooting range and gave officers written consent to search his hotel room, where officers recovered a stolen sixth weapon.

The defendants made their initial appearances in court on Friday. If convicted, they face up to 20 years in federal prison.

The third individual allegedly involved in the robbery, identified as S.J., remains at large.

ATF and the United States Attorney's Office urge the public to report any information they have about S.J. or stolen weapons: 888-ATF-TIPS, [email protected], online, @Reportitcom, or text ATFDAL to 63975.

ATF has partnered with the National Shooting Sports Foundation to offer a $ 10,000 reward.