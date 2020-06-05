1501 Ent. Boss Carl Crawford arrested for allegedly suffocating his baby mom!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Carl Crawford, the founder of 1501 Certified Entertainment, Megan Thee Stallion's record label, was reportedly arrested for suffocating his baby.

According to the Associated Press, the former Los Angeles Dodgers star was arrested after being accused of assaulting her baby during an argument over a man she had started dating.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR