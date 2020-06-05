1501 Ent. Boss Carl Crawford arrested for allegedly suffocating his baby mom!

Carl Crawford, the founder of 1501 Certified Entertainment, Megan Thee Stallion's record label, was reportedly arrested for suffocating his baby.

According to the Associated Press, the former Los Angeles Dodgers star was arrested after being accused of assaulting her baby during an argument over a man she had started dating.

Houston police were called to Gabriele Washington's home on May 8, after Crawford allegedly pulled a pistol from where he unloaded the ammunition in his presence. Then he demanded to know the details about their new relationship.

She says he pushed her to the ground, hit her head against the wall and strangled her. She managed to separate to call the police after her 1-year-old daughter entered and he turned his attention to the boy.

He was arrested and booked before posting his $ 50,000 bond.

He then ran but continued to send threatening text messages to Washington, according to the affidavit.