13 reasons the writer explains how he approaches criticism of glamorous suicide: "We had to be honest"

After three highly controversial seasons that have continued to rage among parents and mental health professionals, 13 reasons why He has returned with a fourth series.

The EE program USA It tells the story of 17-year-old Hannah Baker, who takes her own life after suffering a series of heartbreaking encounters inflicted by classmates, including sexual assault, the account of which we witness posthumously thanks to audio tapes recorded by Hannah in El period prior to his death.

Set in the context of a brilliant American high school drama, the series, in which Selena Gomez is an executive producer, was accused of embellishing suicide by portraying Hannah's death as a tragedy of revenge, dodging crucial nuances and sparking fears of imitation simulations.

The second season hit the global streaming platform on Friday, May 18, 2018, the timing of which had already been rated "insensitive" by the Royal College of Psychiatrists as this coincided with the testing season.

"Suicide is not a soap opera," he explains. Ged Flynn, Executive Director, PAPYRUS, the national charity dedicated to preventing youth suicide in the UK.

“It is an unimaginable tragedy. It is complex and the contributing factors are varied, "he said. The independent.

Despite the blatant intimidation that Hannah encounters, neither her peers nor her parents detect any signs that she may be suicidal.

This obviously highlights how incredibly difficult it can be to spot them, however critics argued that it can also discourage teens struggling with similar issues from seeking help, as the program presents us with a culture that is unsupported.

Also, since we only heard Hannah's point of view posthumously, the show was criticized for portraying her career as a fatalist from the start and subsequently portraying her death as inevitable..

Flynn scolded the decision to portray Hannah's suicide on-screen in the season finale, in which she is seen bleeding to death in a bathroom after cutting her wrists, as "unforgivable," claiming that it was against advice on dramatizing. delicately the subject on television.

Although contentious, this was very important to the writer Bryan Yorkey, who, in a conversation with The independent Before the launch of the second series, he explained that he wanted his portrayal of suicide to be as authentic as possible to amplify his tragic realities.

"We had to be honest about the painful reality of suicide," he said of his script for the novel written by Jay Asher, who revealed to the New York Times who was partly inspired to write the book after a relative of his suicide attempt.

"Avoiding it, or worse, making it seem less painful than it is, would be dishonest and misleading in the worst way," added Yorkey.

"We needed to make it clear that the experience was horrible and that the pain for those who remain is devastating."

He clarified that it was not his intention to endorse Hannah's choice, but to show viewers that there is nothing glamorous about suicide or its consequences.

But critics argue that such a perception is inevitable when committing suicide on television, particularly within the undeniable brilliance that is synonymous with full-blown teen dramas with high-end production value, a thrilling soundtrack, and a great ad campaign.

That's not to say there are no benefits to putting these issues on the screen, as long as the subject is handled with finesse and not over-simplified.

"It is important that the dramatic portrayals stick to the reality of suicidal behavior as much as possible," said a spokesman for the Samaritans. The independent.

"Suicide should not be presented in a way that glorifies behavior or promotes it as a typical response to everyday problems."

They added that the positive response to 13 reasons why It showed that there was a clear appetite for dramas of this nature and that producing suicide stories can be beneficial from an educational perspective.

Northwestern University research revealed that the show's first season had a positive impact on its teen viewers.

The multinational study of more than 5,000 viewers revealed that teens and young adults found that the program helped them better understand and process a host of difficult issues beyond suicide, such as sexual harassment and assault.

Among parents who watched the program, 56 percent reported that doing so led them to discuss these issues with their children.

Yorkey took criticism of the glorification on board and worked closely with expert organizations from around the world to develop the story of the second season, which extended beyond the narration told in Asher's 2007 novel.

"A central theme of the second season is the recovery and the journey that these characters follow in the wake of the tragedy of the last season, "he said.

"The season explores issues of community and responsibility, such as how we are responsible for each other and how we can better care for each other."

Yorkey added that truth and justice will also be "big issues," suggesting viewers may see Bryce's character face responsibility for the sexual assault.

"This season is fueled by Hannah's post-death trial, in which her parents sue the school district. We learn that the path to recovery is not easy for teens or parents," added Yorkey.

"Healing looks different for everyone and there will be light and dark moments throughout the journey."

