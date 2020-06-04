Youtuber Myka Stauffers is being investigated by the authorities after & # 39; Rehoming & # 39; Autistic adoptive child

Myka Stauffer's decision to gift her adoptive child to a person who best meets her needs was controversial. Now, the blogger mom is being investigated by the authorities.

Myka is a vlogger who rose to fame on YouTube by sharing videos of her children. Years ago, she revealed that she adopted a son from China. She knew he was severely autistic and would even share vlogs about dealing with a child with special needs.

The videos, of course, are monetized. So when viewers discovered that she was giving her son away after things got too difficult, they called her for using the boy to see him and then repositioned him as a pet.

Recently, an investigation into the child's well-being was started.

News reported that the Delaware County Sheriff's Office was notified by many about this situation.

Community and Media Relations Manager Tracy Whited told the publication: concern Our primary concern is the well-being of this child, as well as the other children in the home. Our investigation is ongoing and will include contact with all children to ensure their safety. All adoption cases are confidential and must go through a thorough process, with specific requirements and guarantees. In private adoptions there are the same legal requirements that must be met. These include home studies as well as background checks on the adoptive parents. In this case, we are confident that the right process is taking place. "

She went on to say that both Stauffer and the woman he gave Huxley are represented by lawyers.

This occurs after Myka told her fans that Huxley was in more capable hands and insisted that the 4-year-old boy ‘agreed with that.

‘The reason we haven't updated it before is because medical professionals, agencies, and various people have allowed Huxley to spend time with different people to see and make the perfect and suitable match for his new family forever. Thanks to the updates we received from the agency and through the adoption agency, they were able to locate him in what they literally felt was the perfect match. "

Ad

Do you think Stauffer should face consequences for what he did?



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

0 0