YouTuber Jake Paul charged with criminal trespass and illegal assembly

Jake Paul you have found yourself in a legal situation.

Over the weekend, the YouTube star and his friends broadcast live as they followed the protests in Scottsdale, Arizona, including the Fashion Square Mall.

But on Thursday morning, the Scottsdale police confirmed E! News that Jake is now facing two misdemeanor charges.

"Following the riot and looting that occurred on the night of May 30, 2020 at the Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall, the Scottsdale Police Department received hundreds of tips and videos identifying the social media influencer Jake Joseph Paul ( 23), as a participant in the riot, "police said in a statement. "Our investigation has revealed that Paul was present after the protest was declared an illegal assembly and the police ordered the protesters to leave the area."

Police allege that Jake also entered illegally and remained inside the mall when it was closed. As a result, Jake has been charged with illegal rape and illegal assembly.