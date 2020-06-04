YouTuber Jake Paul charged with criminal trespass and illegal assembly

Jake Paul you have found yourself in a legal situation.
Over the weekend, the YouTube star and his friends broadcast live as they followed the protests in Scottsdale, Arizona, including the Fashion Square Mall.
But on Thursday morning, the Scottsdale police confirmed E! News that Jake is now facing two misdemeanor charges.
"Following the riot and looting that occurred on the night of May 30, 2020 at the Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall, the Scottsdale Police Department received hundreds of tips and videos identifying the social media influencer Jake Joseph Paul ( 23), as a participant in the riot, "police said in a statement. "Our investigation has revealed that Paul was present after the protest was declared an illegal assembly and the police ordered the protesters to leave the area."
Police allege that Jake also entered illegally and remained inside the mall when it was closed. As a result, Jake has been charged with illegal rape and illegal assembly.
ME! News has contacted Jake's team for comment and received no response. The social media star, however, spoke about Twitter and wrote: "Give me my charges and let's focus on George Floyd and Black Lives Matter. "
On Sunday Jake shared a statement about what happened over the weekend. At the time, he denied being part of any looting or vandalism.
"To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone in our group participated in any type of looting or vandalism," he shared. "For context, we spent the day doing our part to peacefully protest one of the most horrible injustices our country has ever seen, leading to tear gas for filming the events and brutality unfolding in Arizona. Forced to continue moving forward on foot. We filmed everything we saw in an effort to share our experience and draw more attention to the anger we feel in every neighborhood we travel in; we were strictly documenting, not participating. "
The YouTube star continued: "I do not condone the violence, looting, or violation of the law; however, I understand the anger and frustration that led to the destruction we witnessed, and while it is not the answer, it is important that people See it and think collectively, we discovered how to move forward in a healthy way. We are all doing the best we can to be useful and create awareness, this is not the time to attack each other, it is the time to unite and evolve. "
On Wednesday, Jake also shared a YouTube video in hopes of raising funds for the NAACP. As of Thursday morning, he raised more than $ 37,000.
For more ways to act and get involved with the Black Lives Matter movement, click here.