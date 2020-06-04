Your briefing on Friday – The New York Times

Defying the ban, thousands gather in Hong Kong

Chanting slogans like "Liberate Hong Kong,quot;, thousands of people in the semi-autonomous territory gathered to mark the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre.

At Victoria Park, people jumped over fences and barriers to participate in a poorly organized memorial. They were holding lighted candles and playing songs that were used by the democratic movement in China that was crushed in 1989.

Defying the police vigil ban, public displays of anger and pain took on greater significance this year. They come amid a Chinese push to limit Hong Kong's freedoms with a new national security law. Hours before the vigil, the city turned crime into mocking the Chinese anthem.

Quotable: "We have a responsibility to remember and cry," said Clara Tam, 51, who participated in a vigil.