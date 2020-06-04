Your briefing on Friday – The New York Times

Matilda Coleman
Chanting slogans like "Liberate Hong Kong,quot;, thousands of people in the semi-autonomous territory gathered to mark the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre.

At Victoria Park, people jumped over fences and barriers to participate in a poorly organized memorial. They were holding lighted candles and playing songs that were used by the democratic movement in China that was crushed in 1989.

Defying the police vigil ban, public displays of anger and pain took on greater significance this year. They come amid a Chinese push to limit Hong Kong's freedoms with a new national security law. Hours before the vigil, the city turned crime into mocking the Chinese anthem.

Quotable: "We have a responsibility to remember and cry," said Clara Tam, 51, who participated in a vigil.

President Rodrigo Duterte prepares to sign a new anti-terrorism bill that is drafted so broadly that it would allow people in the Philippines to be arrested without a warrant and without charges for criticizing the government.

The measure was approved by the House of Representatives on Wednesday after obtaining approval in the Senate four months ago. The move came when the United Nations released a scathing report detailing serious human rights violations, including the murder of at least 8,000 people in Duterte's brutal drug war.

Details: The new legislation would create an anti-terrorism council chosen by Mr. Duterte with the authority to designate individuals and organizations as terrorists. Anyone labeled a terrorist or suspected of belonging to a designated group could be detained without a court order.

"The most urgent filming someone is doing in this country right now is by black people with camera phones, "wrote our overall reviewer Wesley Morris.

The videos of George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis and of a meeting between a white woman and a black birder in Central Park are part of the "horrible visual mosaic of abuse,quot; in the United States, he wrote after examining the images that capture "false ancient alarms and exaggerated reactions, centuries-old hatreds, miserable inequalities ".

North Korea: The government lashed out at Seoul and Washington on Thursday, threatening to scrap key parts of the deals with South Korea and liken the United States to a setting sun overshadowed by China.

United States-Iran: Michael R. White, a Navy veteran held in Iran for nearly two years, was on his way home on Thursday, his mother said, the day after an Iranian scientist held in the United States returned to Iran.

Do: In February and March, 112 people became infected with the coronavirus in South Korea due to the zumba classes. Here's a look at the risks of virus infection during exercise class and what you can do to minimize them.

At Home has our complete collection of ideas what to read, cook, watch and do while staying safe at home.

Tara Parker-Pope, our Well columnist, has heard from readers who are distressed that they cannot visit and touch family members. It is particularly painful for grandparents, who often live alone. So she wrote a guide to safer hugs. Here is an excerpt.

We don't just miss the hugs, we need them. Physical affection reduces stress by calming our sympathetic nervous system, which during times of worry releases harmful stress hormones into our bodies. In a series of studies, just holding hands with a loved one reduced the distress of an electric shock.

If you need a hug, take precautions. Wear a mask. Hug outdoors. Try to avoid touching the other person's body or clothing with their face and mask. Don't hug someone who coughs or has other symptoms.

Let children hug you at the knees or waist. And for grandparents, kissing a grandchild on the back of the head is a good idea.

While some of the precautions may seem like a lot of effort for a simple hug, people need options since the pandemic will be with us for a while.

In general, we should limit our hugs. As one scientist said: "I would take the Marie Kondo approach: hugging has to spark joy."

You can contact the team at [email protected]

• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our last episode is about protests in Lafayette Square.
• Here is our Mini Crossword, and a clue: Instrument for Sam in "Casablanca,quot; (five letters). You can find all of our puzzles here.
• William McDonald, the Times' obituary editor, spoke about the challenges of covering the more than 100,000 deaths in the United States during the coronavirus crisis in CNN's new day.

