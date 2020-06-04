Your briefing on Friday – The New York Times

Defying the ban, thousands gather in Hong Kong
Chanting slogans like "Liberate Hong Kong,quot;, thousands of people in the semi-autonomous territory gathered to mark the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre.
At Victoria Park, people jumped over fences and barriers to participate in a poorly organized memorial. They were holding lighted candles and playing songs that were used by the democratic movement in China that was crushed in 1989.
Defying the police vigil ban, public displays of anger and pain took on greater significance this year. They come amid a Chinese push to limit Hong Kong's freedoms with a new national security law. Hours before the vigil, the city turned crime into mocking the Chinese anthem.
Quotable: "We have a responsibility to remember and cry," said Clara Tam, 51, who participated in a vigil.
Coronavirus cases are growing faster than ever
The pandemic is declining in some of the countries that were hit from the start, but the amount of New cases are growing faster than ever worldwide, with more than 100,000 reported every day.
The increase has been fueled by emerging hot spots in Latin America, Africa, Asia and the Middle East, according to Times data. More than a quarter of the 380,000 deaths worldwide so far have been in the United States, but the geography of the pandemic is rapidly changing.
In Brazil, the death toll exceeded 30,000 on Tuesday when authorities reported 1,262 deaths, the highest one-day total in the country.
Duterte's critics could be labeled as terrorists
President Rodrigo Duterte prepares to sign a new anti-terrorism bill that is drafted so broadly that it would allow people in the Philippines to be arrested without a warrant and without charges for criticizing the government.
The measure was approved by the House of Representatives on Wednesday after obtaining approval in the Senate four months ago. The move came when the United Nations released a scathing report detailing serious human rights violations, including the murder of at least 8,000 people in Duterte's brutal drug war.
Details: The new legislation would create an anti-terrorism council chosen by Mr. Duterte with the authority to designate individuals and organizations as terrorists. Anyone labeled a terrorist or suspected of belonging to a designated group could be detained without a court order.
Quotable: "People who disagree with and criticize government policies, even in international forums, should not be vilified as sympathizers of terrorism," said Michelle Bachelet, UN chief of human rights.
If you have 7 minutes, it's worth it
The videos that shook America
"The most urgent filming someone is doing in this country right now is by black people with camera phones, "wrote our overall reviewer Wesley Morris.
The videos of George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis and of a meeting between a white woman and a black birder in Central Park are part of the "horrible visual mosaic of abuse,quot; in the United States, he wrote after examining the images that capture "false ancient alarms and exaggerated reactions, centuries-old hatreds, miserable inequalities ".
This is what is happening the most.
North Korea: The government lashed out at Seoul and Washington on Thursday, threatening to scrap key parts of the deals with South Korea and liken the United States to a setting sun overshadowed by China.
United States-Iran: Michael R. White, a Navy veteran held in Iran for nearly two years, was on his way home on Thursday, his mother said, the day after an Iranian scientist held in the United States returned to Iran.
Oil spill in Russia: President Vladimir Putin declared a state of emergency in a region of northern Siberia after A large oil spill made a river crimson and threatened to significantly harm the Arctic environment. The leakage of more than 20,000 tons of diesel is said to be one of the worst accidents in Russia.
Snapshot: Above, the cast of "Cabaret Under the Balconies,quot; is presented in a nursing home in eastern France. It was him first professional theatrical performance in France since its theaters went out in March. Except for a real-life couple, who were allowed to kiss, none of the artists played.
What we are reading: This BBC review of "The Machine Stops,quot;, a novel written in 1909 by EM Forster. "It pulls out of the dust an old dystopian novel that has some mysterious and prophetic connections to our confinement life," says Steven Erlanger, our top diplomatic correspondent in Europe.
Now a break from the news
Cook: This pantry pasta with garlic breadcrumbs is sure to be a family favorite. If you like, you can also add a large pinch of red pepper flakes and a little lemon zest.
Watch: Watch these 15 great movies and TV shows on Netflix before they finish their careers. Or, get some ideas from "On the Record," a documentary about sexual assault allegations against an American music mogul. It also seeks to address criticisms that black women have been overlooked in the conversation about sexual assault and power.
Read: With American protests against police violence making headlines, many family conversations focus on race. Here are some books to help explain racism and protest to your children.
Do: In February and March, 112 people became infected with the coronavirus in South Korea due to the zumba classes. Here's a look at the risks of virus infection during exercise class and what you can do to minimize them.
At Home has our complete collection of ideas what to read, cook, watch and do while staying safe at home.
And now for the backstory on …
Hugging during a pandemic
Tara Parker-Pope, our Well columnist, has heard from readers who are distressed that they cannot visit and touch family members. It is particularly painful for grandparents, who often live alone. So she wrote a guide to safer hugs. Here is an excerpt.
We don't just miss the hugs, we need them. Physical affection reduces stress by calming our sympathetic nervous system, which during times of worry releases harmful stress hormones into our bodies. In a series of studies, just holding hands with a loved one reduced the distress of an electric shock.
If you need a hug, take precautions. Wear a mask. Hug outdoors. Try to avoid touching the other person's body or clothing with their face and mask. Don't hug someone who coughs or has other symptoms.
Point your faces in opposite directions – the position of your face is the most important thing. Do not talk or cough while hugging. Approach and hug briefly. When you're done, don't delay. Back up quickly so they don't breathe into each other's faces. Wash your hands afterwards.
Let children hug you at the knees or waist. And for grandparents, kissing a grandchild on the back of the head is a good idea.
While some of the precautions may seem like a lot of effort for a simple hug, people need options since the pandemic will be with us for a while.
In general, we should limit our hugs. As one scientist said: "I would take the Marie Kondo approach: hugging has to spark joy."
