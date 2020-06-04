You protest to what end? Turn social justice outrage into concrete action – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – As the protests continue, so does the demand for change. But we have seen this before, and the question now is, how long will it last and what will it accomplish?

At each protest voices are raised in a collective sense of outrage. And there is a general demand that things must change, but "changing,quot; means different things to different people on the streets of Berkeley.

"Well, I would like to see people stop destroying each other and stop labeling each other, black, white, blue, or green." Michael Brown said.

"I think there should be psychological screening tests for people," said David Smith, "because I know certain people, they use the position of power and they abuse it."

Obviously, the main intention of the protests is for African Americans to be treated with respect and dignity by the police and society in general. Professional life coach La Shawn Wells, also an African American man, has made a living by helping people make a difference in their lives. But he says that for goals to become reality they must be measurable and well defined.

"If you don't do that, you have a lot of energy behind something and then it goes away, as we've seen," Wells said.

That is what happened after the Rodney King riots. Much of south central Los Angeles was devastated, but the protests never developed a clear goal, so it ended without progress. But when Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. marched on Selma, Alabama, the intention was to pass a voter rights bill, and it was successful.

"I think, in the movements in the 1960s, Dr. King was focused, they knew what they wanted, people came together," Wells said. "We have had some intermediate points where people really didn't seem to have a plan and for any goal you set you have to be very specific."

Still, University of California Berkeley student Aashna Kono noted that it's important to remember that this protest movement only started about a week ago.

"I think it's natural that at first it's going to be much more about expressing how you feel," he said. "And as it progresses, as more people get involved, it will become more specific."

That may be true, but Wells says you can't wait too long to do it.

"This seems a little different," Wells said. “Very soon we will be at the crossroads where the energy dies, people return to their shelters in the place or communities and then what happens? If we can't define it specifically and give people exactly what they need to do right now, we will lose it. But I think there is an opportunity. "