"You literally don't understand yet why Kap got down on his knees,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees sparked a storm of responses Wednesday night after a clip of his interview with Yahoo Finance did the rounds online. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James responded to Brees, calling him out and saying, "You literally still don't understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee?"

In the video, Brees was asked what he thought of NFL players who would likely continue to kneel during the national anthem in protest of police brutality when the season resumes. Brees said that "he will never agree with anyone who does not respect the flag of the United States of America or our country."

James's quote tweeted the clip and said, “WOW man. Is it still surprising at this point? Of course not. You literally still don't understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee? It has absolutely nothing to do with disrespect for (emoji flag) and our soldiers (men and women) who keep our land free. My father-in-law was one of those men who also fought for this country. I asked him a question about it and thanked him all the time for his commitment. He never found Kap's peaceful protest offensive because he and I know what is right and what is wrong is wrong! God bless you."



James was one of the many players who called Brees in response to his comments, with some remembering the Saints QB It was the former Seahawks snapper and green beret Nate Boyer who suggested that Kaepernick kneel as a sign of respect while protesting peacefully.

Brees issued an apology early Thursday morning.