"You literally don't understand yet why Kap got down on his knees,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

In the video, Brees was asked what he thought of NFL players who would likely continue to kneel during the national anthem in protest of police brutality when the season resumes. Brees said that "he will never agree with anyone who does not respect the flag of the United States of America or our country."
James's quote tweeted the clip and said, “WOW man. Is it still surprising at this point? Of course not. You literally still don't understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee? It has absolutely nothing to do with disrespect for (emoji flag) and our soldiers (men and women) who keep our land free. My father-in-law was one of those men who also fought for this country. I asked him a question about it and thanked him all the time for his commitment. He never found Kap's peaceful protest offensive because he and I know what is right and what is wrong is wrong! God bless you."
James was one of the many players who called Brees in response to his comments, with some remembering the Saints QB It was the former Seahawks snapper and green beret Nate Boyer who suggested that Kaepernick kneel as a sign of respect while protesting peacefully.
Brees issued an apology early Thursday morning.
I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused. In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country. They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that somehow I am an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an accurate reflection of my heart or my character. This is where I stand: I stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference. I condemn the years of oppression that have taken place throughout our black communities and still exists today. I acknowledge that we as Americans, including myself, have not done enough to fight for that equality or to truly understand the struggles and plight of the black community. I recognize that I am part of the solution and can be a leader for the black community in this movement. I will never know what it’s like to be a black man or raise black children in America but I will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right. I have ALWAYS been an ally, never an enemy. I am sick about the way my comments were perceived yesterday, but I take full responsibility and accountability. I recognize that I should do less talking and more listening…and when the black community is talking about their pain, we all need to listen. For that, I am very sorry and I ask your forgiveness.