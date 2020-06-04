World leaders urge the US USA To protect journalists amid Floyd's protests

A police officer near the White House. hits a riot shield on a cameraman's chest. Minneapolis authorities fired projectiles at a television team, causing a journalist to cry: "Stop shooting at us." A black journalist is surrounded by riot police and arrested live in the air.
Attacks on journalists covering protests against racial injustice have prompted foreign governments to call on US authorities to respect press freedom and protect journalists, both local and foreign.
For the United States, it is a change of roles.
The attacks bear a striking resemblance to police brutality against journalists around the world over the years, who have been quickly condemned by officials in the United States, where the First Amendment to the Constitution guarantees freedom of the press.
But this week, it was the governments of Germany, Australia and Turkey that condemned the attacks on journalists in the United States.
Experts say the recent attacks reflect a growing pattern of violence against the press in the United States. Reporters Without Borders spokeswoman Pauline Adès-Mével said the frequency and intensity of the US attacks are "shocking."
"It is a democracy, and it is also a symbol," he said of the United States, adding that "he is no longer a defender of press freedom, either at home or abroad."
Turkey, which has a long history of actions against the press, seemed to take advantage of the erosion of the United States' reputation by criticizing it.
Since the protests began on May 26, more than According to reports from the Committee to Protect Journalists, an advocacy group that documents the problem, journalists covering the protests reported 250 reductions in press freedom across the United States.
Several episodes have involved foreign reporters, prompting foreign governments to urge US authorities to respect international standards that ensure members of the press can report without hindrance.
Heiko Maas, Germany's foreign minister, said he would contact US authorities about the treatment of a German television news team by law enforcement officers on Friday night in Minneapolis.
"Democratic states that abide by the rule of law must demonstrate the highest standards in protecting press freedom," Maas told reporters on Tuesday.
"Any use of violence in this context must not only be criticized, but must also be investigated and resolved consistently so that journalists are effectively protected in their work," he added.
In a video released by the public broadcaster Deutsche Welle, the officers threaten to arrest a team of German journalists. In another scene, shots can be heard in the journalist's back, and he bends down to protect himself. Stefan Simons, the journalist, is seen wearing a vest that clearly identifies him as a member of the press.
"This is the press, guys, stop shooting at us," Simons yells at the police officers, who are some distance away. "We are in the middle of a live shot."
Deutsche Welle, in a subsequent report, said police fired projectiles at the team, and Simons described rubber bullets being fired.
Amelia Brace, a reporter, and Tim Myers, a cameraman, were reporting for Australia's 7News television station when they were charged by police. The incident unfolded live on Australian television.
The episode was also filmed by another television camera and shows the refugee couple behind a fence column before an officer pushes his riot shield against Mr. Myers' torso.
Mrs. Brace is hit in the back with a baton. Both were hit by rubber bullets, he said.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia asked Australian Ambassador to the United States Arthur Sinodinos to investigate what happened, a spokeswoman for the Australian Embassy in Washington said.
Two police officers from the United States Park Police "have been assigned to administrative duties, while an investigation into the incident is ongoing with the Australian press," said acting service chief Gregory T. Monahan in a release. statement.
Reporters Without Borders' Adès-Mével said violence against journalists in the United States is alarming on many levels.
"I think the United States has long been a kind of model,quot; for press freedom, said Adès-Mével. But The statements against the press and the demonization of Trump journalists, who called journalists "enemies of the people," have created a climate that allows authorities to act with impunity, he said.
"We have warned in the past about Trump's rhetoric, that these attacks on the press are so dangerous for the future," he said. "And now what we are seeing is that his rhetoric has had some very serious consequences."
Those consequences span the globe because the United States has traditionally been viewed as a protector of freedom of expression and the press. When security forces attacked reporters in Egypt during widespread protests in 2011, State Department officials condemned the actions as deliberate attempts by the government to smother the information.
Similarly, the United States has long criticized Turkey's crackdown on its press. Turkish authorities have shut down dozens of media outlets and hundreds of reporters have been arrested and attacked by the security forces.
Press freedom groups consider Turkey to have one of the worst records in the world. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, at least 47 journalists are in prison in Turkey.
But after Lionel Donovan, a reporter for the Turkish public broadcaster TRT, was struck by a non-lethal round during protests In Minneapolis last week, Turkey seized the opportunity to attack the United States for its treatment of journalists.
Fahrettin Altun, communication director for the Turkish president, condemned the episode. in a post on Twitter, saying he would "raise the issue,quot; with the US authorities "without delay."
"Press freedom is the backbone of democracy," said Altun.
His comments caused a backlash from some Turks, who accused him of hypocrisy and reminded him of the attacks on the press at home.
Mehmet Kurt posted on Twitter: "If someone asks you:" How many journalists do you have now in jails in Turkey? "O,quot; How many newspapers / TV closed in the last four years? "Do you have an answer?"
"It is worrying, because it creates a climate of impunity that gives the feeling that there is no longer a limit," said Adès-Mével. "And of course we are concerned about the consequences."
Christopher F. Schuetze contributed reporting from Berlin.