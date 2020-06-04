World leaders urge the US USA To protect journalists amid Floyd's protests

A police officer near the White House. hits a riot shield on a cameraman's chest. Minneapolis authorities fired projectiles at a television team, causing a journalist to cry: "Stop shooting at us." A black journalist is surrounded by riot police and arrested live in the air.

Attacks on journalists covering protests against racial injustice have prompted foreign governments to call on US authorities to respect press freedom and protect journalists, both local and foreign.

For the United States, it is a change of roles.

The attacks bear a striking resemblance to police brutality against journalists around the world over the years, who have been quickly condemned by officials in the United States, where the First Amendment to the Constitution guarantees freedom of the press.

But this week, it was the governments of Germany, Australia and Turkey that condemned the attacks on journalists in the United States.