With NBA Draft date set, NCAA to announce new retirement date soon

With the NBA officially setting the date for the NBA Draft as October 15, the NCAA will soon announce a decision regarding the retirement date for early entrants.

An NCAA official told Sporting News that the organization was planning a withdrawal date once it received the official word on the NBA Draft, but did not want to announce previously out of respect for the league.

The NCAA decided to delete its original June 1 date when the league announced it was postponing the draft indefinitely.

However, with the date set long after most universities begin their fall terms, the University of Iowa, where Sporting News Player of the Year Luka Garza may return from the early entry list, is scheduled. To start in mid-August, the NCAA will almost certainly need to set a date that is way ahead of the current draft than the original 2020 plan.

There are 163 college students on the early entry list, although many have already announced that they have closed the door on a possible return to college.

Among the best players who could return to school, along with Garza, are Villanova forward Saddiq Bey, Butler's guard Jared Butler, Gonzaga center Filip Petrusev and Tennessee big man Yves Pons.