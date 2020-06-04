With a possible turn toward Texas, tropical storm Christopher drenches the Gulf of Mexico coast – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

MEXICO CITY (/AP) – The US National Hurricane Center. USA You are watching tropical storm Cristóbal slide inland over the Mexican state of Campeche, on the Gulf of Mexico coast. The storm threatens to cause flooding in the next few days before a planned northward turn toward the US. USA

Sustained winds from the storm weakened to 45 mph after it moved inland on Wednesday near the oil city of Ciudad del Carmen. The Hurricane Center said it was expected to weaken to a tropical depression by Thursday, but then it would begin to strengthen once it returned to the Gulf of Mexico on Friday.

Christopher is forecast to be in the center of the Gulf on Saturday and could be near the Gulf Coast of the United States on Sunday, the hurricane center said. He added that current conditions "will not be very conducive,quot; to further strengthening as the storm moves away from Mexico.

The Mexican army evacuated 138 people in Campeche after flood waters threatened houses, and police in Campeche reported that the water was washed up on the roads.

By Wednesday night, the storm was nearly stationary about 20 miles south of Ciudad del Carmen.

Christopher was formed on Tuesday from the remnants of the tropical Pacific storm Amanda that had caused deadly floods and landslides in Central America. At least 22 deaths in El Salvador and Guatemala were attributed to the storm.

Christopher was the third named storm of a recorded Atlantic hurricane season. In 2016, Tropical Storm Colin formed in the Gulf on June 5.

