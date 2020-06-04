Wipes, masks, and gloves between PPE equipment that clog sewers, storm drains in the US USA – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Officials in cities and rural communities across the country issue pleas to be careful what they dispose of, as sewage plant operators report an increase in clogged pipes and damaged equipment caused by masks, gloves and wipes.

The problem has exacerbated the long-standing shock over whether the wipes are suitable for rinsing.

While drainage obstructions are not new, most of the more than 15 cities contacted by The Associated Press said they have become a more costly and slower headache during the pandemic. Americans living in their homes are looking for alternatives to toilet paper due to the occasional shortage, as they intensify efforts to disinfect their homes and themselves.

In March, officials in Rockwall, Texas said they had to remove a massive blockage from a pump station that pumps sewage to a treatment plant. The lock consisted of 80% washable wipes combined with twigs, sticks, a plastic soda bottle, feminine hygiene products, and even a pair of underwear.

Sanitary sewer overflows increased 33% between February and March in Houston due to obstructions by rags, handkerchiefs, paper towels and wipes, said public works department spokeswoman Erin Jones.

In Murfreesboro, Tennessee, crews are cleaning the wastewater pumping stations a couple of times a week that they once needed once a month, said John Strickland, manager of the treatment facility.

At Beale Air Force Base in Northern California, a squadron that generally deals with airfield maintenance and weapons removal has been cleaning the base's pipes.

"Our Airmen are working over 16 hours to unclog the piping systems and that takes them off mission and puts pressure on the rest of the team," said the sergeant major. Destrey Robbins said in an article on the Beale website.

By cleaning the wrong things, people are taxing infrastructure that is already deteriorating, said Darren Olson, vice chair of the Committee of the American Society of Civil Engineers for Infrastructure of the United States. "Your latex glove may not be causing an obstruction, but it's increasing the load."

Hundreds of areas have combined sewage and stormwater systems, so sanitation officials say that means that discarded masks and gloves that litter sidewalks and parking lots can also reach out and help gobble up treatment plants.

Olson said that masks and gloves thrown onto the street can travel through storm drains in separate systems to lakes and other waterways.

George Leonard, chief scientist for the Ocean Conservancy, said he is concerned that the discarded personal protective equipment may be dragged into the sea and eventually increase the "plastic load the ocean is already suffering."

Equipment cleaning, cleaning and reset costs are increasing for utilities.

To reduce the likelihood of clogs, WSSC Water, a wastewater service company serving nearly 1.8 million customers in Prince George and Montgomery counties in Maryland, installed about 27 grinding pumps in the past decade at a cost of $ 1.5 million.

"At just one sewage pumping station, one that doesn't have crushing pumps, we've seen a 37,000-pound increase in wipes during January-March 2020 compared to the same time period in 2019," said the services spokeswoman. Lyn Riggins.

Michigan's Macomb County spent $ 50,000 in 2018 removing a "fatberg,quot; of debris, oil and grease 100 feet long and 11 feet wide, said public works commissioner Candice Miller. The Detroit suburban community also spent millions to install screens that hook thousands of pounds of wipes weekly.

City officials say the solution is simple: put nothing in the toilets except human waste and toilet paper.

"Don't be fooled by wipe packaging claims that these products are washable," DC Water said in a March notice. "Are not."

The Nonwoven Fabrics Industry Association, which represents hundreds of companies, including leading wipe producers, agrees that most wet wipes are unsuitable for flushing and says they are labeled as such. .

But one type is designed to perform the same functions as toilet paper and deserves the "discharge,quot; label, said Dave Rousse, president of the industry group.

These cellulose wipes begin to decompose immediately and dissolve within hours, Rouse said.

"These wipes are incapable of causing the kinds of problems that sewage operators accuse them of," he said.

Critics argue that "washable,quot; wipes do not biodegrade as manufacturers claim.

In March, Washington became the first state to adopt size, location and visibility requirements for "do not throw,quot; warnings on wipes that manufacturers and local officials agree not to use the bathroom. Similar legislation is being considered in California.

Meanwhile, many cities are using public education campaigns to defend their case against pandemic litter.

The message may be coming, says spokesman for the El Paso, Texas water utility, Carlos Briano. Before the media blitz, emergency maintenance crews were dispatched approximately seven times a day to clean up the pipes. Now it is once a day.

"It slowed down, but it's not a pre-pandemic yet," Briano said.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.)