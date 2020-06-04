Will the 2020 riots lead to a victory for Donald Trump in November?

Right now, many people around the world are participating in peaceful protests about the death of George Floyd, the unarmed man who was killed by police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25. Unfortunately, the pockets of the protests have turned into violent riots, displays of looting, and property damage.

A 2015 report by the New York Mag's Intelligencer addressed the effects of the riots on voters, arguing that while the riots often lead to changes in social norms and political policies, they sometimes have the opposite effect. .

Since the protests and riots began, celebrities and artists have been urging people to vote against Donald Trump in November, arguing that much of his rhetoric only amplified the protests and made matters worse.

According to the New York Mag's Intelligencer, Omar Wasow, an assistant professor in the Department of Politics at Princeton University, argued that the unrest, in general, tends to create a very strong right-wing response.

President Donald J. Trump on June 3, 2020

In her article, Wasow used a county-by-county comparison, noting that in areas where there were violent black-led protests, voters turned to Republicans rather than Democrats at the polls that year.

On the other hand, he argued, the nonviolent protests led to a "statistically significant positive relationship with the distribution of Democratic votes at the county level in the same period." Simply put, Wasow found that non-violent protests did not trigger a backlash, but violent ones did, at least in terms of voting that year.

It is currently unclear how the riots and protests will affect the November 2020 election, however, some political pundits have said that George Floyd's protests will lead to a victory for Democrats, more specifically Joe Biden.

But if Wasow's document turns out to be correct, it appears that riots, looting, and violence across the country may actually lead to an increase in the vote for Republicans and Trump. As previously reported, Trump said violent looters would find themselves with all the "unlimited,quot; power of the United States government.



