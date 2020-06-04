Why is Abby Lee Miller apologizing to Dance Moms Stars?

Abby Lee Miller is promising to do better.

Earlier this week, two parents and a producer of Dancing moms They shared their work experiences with the founder of the Abby Lee Dance Company.

In fact, Adriana Smith took Instagram and claimed that the reality star made controversial comments towards her daughter Kamryn Smith when she was seven years old.

But on Thursday afternoon, Abby spoke for the first time about the claims and apologized to those she hurt.

"I really understand and deeply regret how my words have affected and hurt those around me in the past, particularly those in the black community," he wrote in his statement posted on Instagram. "For Kamryn, Adriana and anyone else who has hurt, I am so sorry."

She continued: "I realize that racism can come not only from hatred, but also from ignorance. No matter the cause, it is harmful and it is my fault."