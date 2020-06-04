Why is Abby Lee Miller apologizing to Dance Moms Stars?

Abby Lee Miller is promising to do better.
Earlier this week, two parents and a producer of Dancing moms They shared their work experiences with the founder of the Abby Lee Dance Company.
In fact, Adriana Smith took Instagram and claimed that the reality star made controversial comments towards her daughter Kamryn Smith when she was seven years old.
But on Thursday afternoon, Abby spoke for the first time about the claims and apologized to those she hurt.
"I really understand and deeply regret how my words have affected and hurt those around me in the past, particularly those in the black community," he wrote in his statement posted on Instagram. "For Kamryn, Adriana and anyone else who has hurt, I am so sorry."
She continued: "I realize that racism can come not only from hatred, but also from ignorance. No matter the cause, it is harmful and it is my fault."
Earlier in the week, Adriana went to social media and revealed that she is not friends with Abby.
"A statement from her that comes to mind to this day when I was in DMS8 is & # 39; I know you grew up in HOOD with just a box of 8 crayons, but I grew up in the country club with a box of 64— don't be stupid. " Adriana stated on her public social media account. "This, my friends, is not something or a statement that you can search on Google. Ask yourself what does that mean? This shows me that you think you are better than me and that you are in a higher rank and together superior to ME!
the Dancing moms Student continued, "You told me‘ LOOK IN THE MIRROR! That's the only reason you're here! "Kam told me he heard‘ they need a hint of color! "
In a Facebook post shared with E! News, ex Dancing moms Producer Kori Kegg responded to Adriana's accusations.
"THIS broke me when I was working on the show and pregnant with my own black daughter. In retrospect, I should have left too. I should have stayed with my sister, Adriana Janae Smith and supported the beautiful baby Kam, and also left." . wrote "Seeing a 7-year-old black girl being put in a box in a corner and treated so violently because the color of her skin was heartbreaking. It reminded me of when 'I found out she was black' at an age not much older than her. "
In an email to E! News, Bridges of Camille He also remembered times when he felt Camryn Bridges he was being treated unfairly by his race.
ME! News has reached out to Abby to comment on Adriana, Kori and Camille's claims and has received no response.
For now, Abby has told her followers that she will work to make this a lesson.
"While I cannot change the past or remove the damage I have done, I promise to educate myself, learn, grow and improve," Abby concluded in her statement. "While I hope someday to earn your forgiveness, I recognize that words alone are not enough. I understand that it takes time and genuine change."
For more ways to act and get involved with the Black Lives Matter movement, click here.