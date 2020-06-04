When will the NBA return in 2020? Key dates, schedule and more to know about the season restart in Orlando

After nearly three months without game action, NBA teams finally have an idea of ​​when they will return to the court.

On March 11, the league closed after Rudy Gobert's positive coronavirus test (COVID-19), suddenly forcing players to practice social distancing rather than preparing for the playoffs. Now commissioner Adam Silver has been tasked with the difficult task of guiding the NBA through one of the most turbulent periods in sports history.

Silver discussed a reboot from all angles and discussed various possibilities with team owners, general managers, players, and medical experts. It seems that all parties are ready to accept their final decision.

"We are lining up behind (Silver) on this," an owner told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne on Friday. "The pose will end. Nothing will be perfect for everyone."

Here's everything we know about the NBA's comeback and what to expect for the rest of the 2019-20 season.

When will the NBA return in 2020?

Regular season start date: Friday, July 31

Friday, July 31 NBA Finals Game 7 (if necessary): Monday October 12

The NBA is aiming for a start date of July 31, according to multiple reports. The last possible date for a Game 7 of the NBA Finals is October 12, by Wojnarowski, offering the potential for a double NBA-NFL title with Week 5 of "Monday Night Football,quot;.

All games will take place at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. The teams will begin training at their own sites in July and then move to Orlando for full camps later in the month, according to Wojnarowski.

How many NBA teams will go to Orlando?

The league board of governors will approve a 22-team format, which will include the 16 teams in the playoff position based on the current standings and six additional teams within the six games of seed number 8 in their respective conferences (Kings , Pelicans, Spurs, Suns, Trail Blazers, Wizards).

While some owners pushed for all 30 teams to participate, there were several teams that were not interested in returning for some meaningless games.

"Adam Silver knows this privately from his conversations with the teams. There are no 30 teams that want to play." Wojnarowski told ESPN's Scott Van Pelt. "Now not everyone will say that publicly, but in private, he knows that there are teams and there are players in those teams who do not want to return."

Mandatory training camps and fall regional leagues could be implemented for the remaining eight teams, according to Wojnarowski.

Eastern Conference Teams

Milwaukee Bucks

Toronto Raptors

Boston Celts

Miami Heat

Indiana Pacers

Philadelphia 76ers

Brooklyn networks

Orlando Magic

Washington Wizards

Western Conference Teams

the Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Clippers

Denver Nuggets

Utah Jazz

Oklahoma City thunder

Houston rockets

Dallas Mavericks

Memphis Grizzlies

Portland Trail Blazers

New Orleans Pelicans

Sacramento Kings

Spurs of Saint Anthony

Phoenix Suns

How will the NBA 2020 regular season and playoffs work?

Each of the remaining 22 teams will play eight games in the regular season to determine the playoff rankings at both conferences.

If the No. 9 seed in each conference is more than four games behind the No. 8 seed at the end of the regular season, the No. 8 seed will win last place in the playoffs. If seed number 9 is four games or less behind seed number 8, then those teams will enter a play-in tournament (double elimination for the eighth seed, single elimination for the ninth seed).

The playoffs are likely to follow the typical format with the complete best-of-seven series during the NBA Finals.

When is the NBA 2020 Draft and Free Agency?

While there are no exact dates for the NBA 2020 Draft and the opening of free agency, the expectation is that both will take place in October after the NBA Finals.

It is also unclear how the additional games of the regular season will affect the odds of the 2020 NBA Draft lottery.

Coronavirus testing among security precautions in Orlando

The NBA plans to conduct daily tests for the new coronavirus, and if a player tests positive, the league will remove that player from the team environment to quarantine him.

Players and coaches will be able to play golf and eat at outdoor restaurants in Orlando, but social distancing rules will still apply, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. Employees who work at Walt Disney World Resort must follow similar protocols.

The NBA and the National Association of Basketball Players are negotiating additional details.

NBA 2020 Ranking

Here are the current NBA rankings as of March 11, the last day the official games were played. Teams in bold are expected to be invited to Orlando to finish the regular season.

Eastern Conference

Seed Equipment Record Return games one) Dollars 53-12 – 2) Raptors 46-18 6.5 3) Celts 43-21 9.5 4) Hot 41-24 12 5) Pacers 39-26 14 6) 76ers 39-26 14 7) Networks 30-34 22.5 8) Magic 30-35 2. 3 – Magicians 24-40 28.5 – Hornets 23-42 30 – Bulls 22-43 31 – Knicks 21-45 32.5 – Pistons 20-46 33.5 – Falcons 20-47 3. 4 – Gentlemen 19-46 3. 4

Western conference