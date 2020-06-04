What will $ 3,300 give you? – Up News Info Detroit

Curious how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've put together the latest places to rent through the Zumper and Apartment Guide rental sites to get an idea of ​​what to expect when it comes to rating apartment rentals in Detroit on a budget of up to $ 3,300 / month.

Read on to see the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change).

Priced at $ 3,210 / mo, this 850-square-foot, one-bedroom, and one-bathroom location is located at 1437 Woodward Ave.

In the furnished residence, you can expect laundry in the unit, dishwasher and central heating. When it comes to construction facilities, anticipate garage parking. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Prospective tenants don't have to worry about a lease fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise,quot;, is quite manageable by bike, and has excellent transportation options.

Next up is this three-bedroom, five-bathroom apartment located at 9000 E. Jefferson Ave. Its price is $ 3,230 / month.

Building amenities include secure entry and on-site laundry. In the apartment, you will find a dressing room and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends, this property is pet friendly. The list specifies a $ 250 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately passable, fairly manageable, and has some transit options.

1 Park Ave. (center)

Finally, here is a 714-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bath residence at 1 Park Ave. that costs $ 3,240 / mo.

The apartment is furnished and has stainless steel appliances, in unit laundry and hardwood floors. Good news for pet lovers – the rent is dog and cat friendly. The listing specifies a $ 500 security deposit.

According to the Walk Score evaluation, the area around this direction is extremely walkable, convenient for cycling, and has excellent traffic.

Working on a tight budget? These are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Detroit.

