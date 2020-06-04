WGA Seeks Big Profits For Television Writers In Film And Television Contract Talks – Up News Info

Paying for television writers is not up to date with industry earnings, the WGA told its members Thursday in the latest update from the guild about its proposals for a new film and television deal. Talks with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers began on May 18 after the guild's current contract, which expired on May 1, was extended to June 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Television series on television and broadcast platforms offer the most employment opportunities for our members," said the union's negotiating committee. Still, certain trends in television production and consumption, particularly on broadcast platforms, continue to exert downward pressure on writers' earnings. These include movement toward short seasons, uncertain release times, and the separation of writing from production itself. The perverse effect of this is that while the content we create, now distributed worldwide to hundreds of millions of viewers, has caused an explosion in industry earnings, writers still lag behind. In 2014 and 2017, we began to address these issues. That work continues in this negotiation. "

The union said its proposals "would help ensure that television writers get the profits and protections they need from our booming and constantly evolving business." These are some of the profits that the union says it is looking for at the negotiating table:

"SPAN PROTECTION: In 2017, we negotiated safeguards to protect writers in short order series from their episodic fees being amortized over an unlimited number of weeks. But the salary cap on those provisions means that many writers still see that their weekly compensation is kept to a minimum. We propose to eliminate the profit limit in the protection of the section.

MINI ROOMS: Increasingly, writers are being asked to break an entire season of history into rooms that meet for short periods of time and pay only one stop. In these rooms, writers often give up their episodic fees. The weekly compensation should be adjusted to reflect that more work is being done in a condensed period of time and to reward the value of content that mini-room writers create. We propose extending the highest weekly minimums, the weekly rate, to all writers who work 24 weeks or less on short programs. We also proposed increasing weekly minimums for orders of 25 weeks or more.

OPTIONS AND EXCLUSIVITY: Short orders and uncertain production schedules for both series and pilots have resulted in the retention of too many writers for long periods of time, even after limited periods of employment. In today's television market, writers must be able to move on to the next job to make our year. The protections that were implemented during the last two trading cycles were a start, but they have too many exceptions. We propose that the limits on options and exclusivity now extend to all writers who are not in general agreements, regardless of earnings, and that the option period does not exceed 30 days. This would apply to both series writers and pilots. Pilot writers, in particular, are often found in sprawling and impossibly burdensome warehouses as the gap between writing and production widens. Finally, we propose that no writer working for less than 12 weeks be subject to a one-sided option.

TEAMS: The fact that television writers working in teams receive the same amount as individual writers does not make sense. Teams can divide scripts, but do not divide time in the room. They provide two separate voices. They work as individuals. And now, with the increasing prevalence of short order series, the arbitrary penalty of working for half the minimum has become unsustainable for many teams of two. We propose a higher minimum for writers who work as a team. Additionally, we propose that current pension and health benefit limits apply, not to the team as a whole, but to each writer, individually.

SCRIPT PARITY: The value of a script does not vary depending on the network or service for which it is produced. The network prime time rate is affordable and easily absorbed into any episodic budget. Simply put, a script is a script is a script. We propose to standardize the value of a script to the maximum audience time rate of the network.

STAFF WRITERS: A script is not worth zero because it is written by a staff writer, rather than a story editor or writer-producer. However, if a writer writes a script, they are not paid anything beyond the weekly Article 13 fee. This is an arbitrary relic from the past. The staff writers contribute both their time and writing to the success of a show. They must be paid for both. We propose that script fees be paid for each script, to staff writers, like any other writer. And we propose that staff writers earn on-screen credit, like all the other writers in the series and, for that matter, everyone else working on the show. "

In previous statements, the union's negotiating committee has said it advocates a general increase in minimum wages; tiered bonds for waste transmission; greater protections for your pension plan; first waste for theatrical films exhibited in foreign markets; paid parental leave; and better terms and conditions for comedy variety writers on subscriber-based broadcast programs.