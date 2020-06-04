Wendy & # 39; s denies reports of CEO donating $ 400K to Donald Trump

WENN

Wendy & # 39; s addresses reports of James Bondenstedt's alleged donation to Trump in response to a follower's question, stating: & # 39; We have never contributed and will never contribute to a presidential campaign & # 39 ;.

People recently threw a cancellation party against Wendy's after it was reported that the company's CEO, James Bondenstedt, had donated $ 440,000 to the president and the Republican National Committee. After the reports, Wendy & # 39; s turned to her official Twitter account to deny them and show her support for the black community.

"Our voice would be nothing without black culture. Right now, many people are suffering from blatant racism against black people. Their voices need to be heard. Period. #BlackLivesMatter," he tweeted on Wednesday, June 3.

In a separate post, he continued: "We are about to put our money where our mouth is. So here is our mouth. We are committed to donating $ 500k to support social justice, youth and education in the black community starting from Thurgood Marshall College Fund and we will have receipts. In the next few days, we will use our Twitter account to amplify black voices. Why is the point of this great platform if we do not use it for what matters at times like these? "

Later, Wendy addressed reports of Bondenstedt's alleged donation to Trump in response to a follower's query. "Would you be willing to talk about the allegations that your company supports Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign?" asked the user, to which the franchise replied: "We have never contributed and we will never contribute to a presidential campaign. For the record, our CEO has always maintained that same energy. Facts."

Actually, even if Bondenstedt made a donation to Trump, it has nothing to do with Wendy's because Bondenstedt is, in fact, the CEO of Muy! Companies. It operates several franchises, including Wendy & # 39; s, Pizza Huts and Taco Bells, and employs more than 25,000 people across the country. Todd Penegor is the acting CEO of Wendy & # 39; s, and neither he nor Wendy & # 39; s have ever donated to Trump.

However, the wrong news has caught the attention of democratic supporters, who have denounced the fast food chain on Twitter, making #WendysIsOverParty a trend. "F ** K WENDYS," someone tweeted. "Well [s ** t]. It seems like @Wendys supports #DictatorTrump. Too bad I can never eat there again, I really enjoyed the 4 for $ 4," tweeted another, adding: "Wendys supports a & # 39 & # 39; man who supports turning the military against us and systemic racism. "