Wendy & # 39; s denies CEO donated to President Donald Trump's campaign

The fast food franchise Wendy & # 39; s finally responded to reports that its CEO donated to President Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

"Our voice would be nothing without black culture. Right now, many people are suffering from blatant racism against black people. Their voices need to be heard. Period. #BlackLivesMatter," the company wrote through its Twitter account. . "We are about to put our money where our mouth is. So here is our money and here is our mouth. We are committed to donating $ 500k to support social justice, youth and education in the black community starting with the Fund. Thurgood Marshall University and We will have receipts.

"Our employees and customers have spoken loud and clear. We know we have much more to do than a donation. We are committed to doing the job and we listen to it," the statement continued, adding: "In the coming days, we will use our Twitter to amplify the black voices. Because what's the point of this great platform if we don't use it for what matters at times like these? "

A follower then asked about the reported donation, and Wendy & # 39; s denied such a donation was made.

"We have never contributed and we will never contribute to a presidential campaign. For the record, our CEO has always maintained that same energy as well. Facts," the tweet said.