Wendy & # 39; s denies CEO donated to President Donald Trump's campaign

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3

The fast food franchise Wendy & # 39; s finally responded to reports that its CEO donated to President Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

"Our voice would be nothing without black culture. Right now, many people are suffering from blatant racism against black people. Their voices need to be heard. Period. #BlackLivesMatter," the company wrote through its Twitter account. . "We are about to put our money where our mouth is. So here is our money and here is our mouth. We are committed to donating $ 500k to support social justice, youth and education in the black community starting with the Fund. Thurgood Marshall University and We will have receipts.

