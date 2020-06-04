Well-coordinated thieves capitalize on the Bay Area protest chaos – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (AP) – Police in the small community of San Leandro were about to help authorities in neighboring Oakland maintain peace during a protest when a more pressing crisis hit their home: groups of thieves ransacked shopping malls, they set fire to a Walmart and robbed a car dealership.

By the time San Leandro officers arrived at the Dodge dealership, dozens of cars were gone and thieves were pulling out of the lot in the $ 100,000 Challenger Hellcat muscle cars.

About 75 vehicles were stolen on Sunday, including models driven through glass doors to escape. It is one of the most blatant robberies that police have seen in a wave of robberies across the country against large electronics stores, jewelry stores and luxury designers, while officers have been busy patrolling protests over the police murder of George Floyd. .

"It was very strategic," Sgt. Ray Kelly of the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said of the car thefts and other recent robberies.

Many of the assault and grab robberies have coincided with or followed protests over the death of Floyd, who struggled to breathe while his neck was caught at the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer. They have been carried out by well-coordinated criminal caravans that capitalize on the chaos, communicate through messaging apps, and use both protests and other tactics to deviate from the police.

While opportunists have sometimes joined the frenzy, police and experts say there is a sophistication that suggests a level of planning that goes beyond spontaneous acts.

It is not the first time that a legitimate protest has been used to cover up crime. But crime experts point to the magnitude of the robberies, since they have taken place from coast to coast, in large and small cities and in the suburbs.

"I've been a student of these things. And I've never seen anything like this," said Neil Sullivan, a nationally recognized expert in mass event security and a retired commander of the Chicago Police Department.

People who robbed during civil rights protests in the 1960s, he said, tended to be people who saw crimes of opportunity when the protests got out of hand. In contrast, many of the robberies that occurred last week appear to be meticulously planned and coordinated, he said.

One of the first crimes unfolded on Saturday in Emeryville when a crowd appeared and entered the stores after an Instagram post said they would "hit,quot; Target and "break all stores,quot; (sic).

"This was not the mafia and organized crime, but it was not about individuals acting alone," said Mayor Christian Patz. "There was definitely some organization."

In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo said this week that some shoplifters used encrypted messages to communicate and posted alerts to warn if police were coming.

In the southern California city of Long Beach, groups of thieves attacked store after store on Sunday as protesters demonstrated nearby. Mayor Robert Garcia said they went "from protest to protest," so they had cover to steal.

Police in Los Angeles, which had widespread thefts for several days, said the crimes did not occur until a third night of protests and went from thieves on foot to those in cars capable of carrying more.

The arrival of more than 1,000 National Guard soldiers to Los Angeles County to provide security released officers to try more aggressively to stop the crimes. Sheriff Alex Villanueva said his department was able to thwart "a major operation to loot,quot; a large shopping center in nearby Ciudad de Comercio. Dozens were arrested.

"They were there for one purpose and that was to loot," he said.

In the San Francisco Bay area, tweets warning of looting and riots turned out to be false, although they led some companies to close and may have been attempts to divert police to other locations. Richmond police tweeted that a false social media rumor of an officer who was shot occurred around the time a marijuana store was looted.

Groups of thieves attacked a series of large stores on the south side of Chicago on Sunday while periodically calling 911 to falsely report that a mall several miles away was being looted, Councilman Ray Lopez said.

When the police rushed to the mall to find no one there, the thieves had moved to another large store, and called for additional false reports to remove the police from their trail.

"It was a whack-a-mole game," said Lopez.

In other cases, caravans of 10 or more cars stopped at a store, smashed windows, and then waited nearby to see if the police arrived. If they didn't, some of the same cars would reload with merchandise and speed up.

Officers' reluctance to use force amid intense scrutiny of police tactics has emboldened potential thieves, said Eugene O & # 39; Donnell, professor of police studies at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York.

"All you have to say to the police is do nothing and they will do nothing," he said. "And they are implicitly told, 'Don't do anything'."

Some shoplifters showed a blatant cheeky, leaving the shops with stolen goods. Television helicopters captured some people who changed their stolen attire in front of Long Beach stores and a thief who was struggling to close the trunk of a car full of clothes at a Walnut Creek shopping center near Oakland.

Kelly, of the Alameda Sheriff's Office, said the county began to handle things after imposing curfews on Monday. He noted that there was a clear distinction between protesters who got out of control while protesting for social justice and others who took advantage of the uprising to steal.

"Part of the burning was done out of anger and that was understandable," he said. "But the strategic looting was definitely for personal gain. It was not to fuel community concerns about police brutality and reform. "

