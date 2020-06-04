"We must do more" – Up News Info

In an open letter titled "Talking About Racism," Apple CEO Tim Cook urged company employees to face "the daily experience of deep-seated discrimination."

The tech executive did not identify a specific dollar amount, but said the company is "donating to organizations that include the Fair Justice Initiative, which challenge racial injustice and mass incarceration."

Beyond any financial contribution, his letter called for an examination of conscience across the board in the wake of George Floyd's Memorial Day death in police custody, a murder Cook called "meaningless."

Cook said simply waiting for the crisis to pass would not be acceptable.

"This is a time when many people may desire nothing more than a return to normality, or a status quo that is only comfortable if we avoid our gaze of injustice," he wrote. “As difficult as it is to admit, that desire is itself a sign of privilege. George Floyd's death is shocking and tragic proof that we must aim beyond a "normal" future and build one that lives up to the highest ideals of equality and justice. "

Here is the full letter:

Talking about racism

Right now, there is pain deeply etched in the soul of our nation and in the hearts of millions. To unite, we must defend each other and acknowledge the fear, pain, and outrage properly provoked by George Floyd's mindless murder and a much longer history of racism.

That painful past is still present today, not only in the form of violence, but in the daily experience of deep-seated discrimination. We see it in our criminal justice system, in the disproportionate number of illnesses in black and brown communities, in the inequalities in neighborhood services and education that our children receive.

Although our laws have changed, the reality is that their protections do not yet apply universally. We have seen progress from the America I grew up in, but it is equally true that communities of color continue to suffer discrimination and trauma.

I have heard from so many that he is afraid: fear in his communities, fear in his daily life and, most cruel of all, fear in his own skin. We cannot have a society worth celebrating unless we can guarantee freedom of fear for every person who gives this country their love, work and life.

At Apple, our mission has been and always will be to create technology that enables people to change the world for the better. We have always drawn strength from diversity, welcomed people from all walks of life in our stores around the world, and have strived to build an Apple that is inclusive of everyone.

But we must do more. We pledge to continue our work to bring critical resources and technology to underserved school systems. We pledge to continue to fight the forces of environmental injustice, such as climate change, that disproportionately harm black and other communities of color. We are committed to looking within and driving progress towards inclusion and diversity, so that every great idea can be heard. And we are donating to organizations that include the Fair Justice Initiative, which challenge racial injustice and mass incarceration.

To create change, we have to reexamine our own views and actions in light of pain that is felt deeply but often ignored. Questions of human dignity will not be left out. To the black community: see you. You matter and your lives matter.

This is a time when many people may desire nothing more than a return to normalcy, or a status quo that is only comfortable if we avoid our gaze of injustice. As difficult as it is to admit, that desire is itself a sign of privilege. George Floyd's death is shocking and tragic proof that we must aim beyond a "normal" future and build one that lives up to the highest ideals of equality and justice.

In the words of Martin Luther King, “Every society has its protectors of the status quo and its fraternities of the indifferent who are known to sleep through revolutions. Today, our own survival depends on our ability to stay awake, adapt to new ideas, stay vigilant, and face the challenge of change. "

With each breath we take, we must commit to being that change and creating a better and fairer world for all.

Tim Cook