Watch Artem Chigvintsev propose to Nikki Bella in Total Bellas

A big step for the two Bella twins.

On this brand new night Total fine, viewers got a front row seat like Artem Chigvintsev proposal to Nikki Bella. Like E! Readers surely know, in January Nikki and Artem confirmed that they were engaged during their trip to France in November 2019.

While the couple scoffed at the romantic moment on social media, Total fine The cameras captured the sweet declaration of love, and how it all came to be thanks to Brie.

With the help of Daniel BryanNikki's wife and mother Kathy ColaceArtem was able to turn a special birthday dinner in a castle into a luxurious proposition. Specifically, hours before the first Dancing with the stars Pro got to his knees, asked Brie and Kathy to help rehearse and present the proposal.

"I don't think I've ever hidden such a big secret from Nicole," Brie said in a confessional. "This has to be the biggest secret in history, but my sister and I told each other everything. So this is really hard for me."

As Artem's family and Nikki's family sat down to dinner at the castle, Artem led Nikki to a distant room filled with candles, flowers, and a string quartet. Thinking the surprise vibe was just for her name, Nikki stated, "This is the best birthday ever!"