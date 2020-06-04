Watch Artem Chigvintsev propose to Nikki Bella in Total Bellas

A big step for the two Bella twins.
On this brand new night Total fine, viewers got a front row seat like Artem Chigvintsev proposal to Nikki Bella. Like E! Readers surely know, in January Nikki and Artem confirmed that they were engaged during their trip to France in November 2019.
While the couple scoffed at the romantic moment on social media, Total fine The cameras captured the sweet declaration of love, and how it all came to be thanks to Brie.
With the help of Daniel BryanNikki's wife and mother Kathy ColaceArtem was able to turn a special birthday dinner in a castle into a luxurious proposition. Specifically, hours before the first Dancing with the stars Pro got to his knees, asked Brie and Kathy to help rehearse and present the proposal.
"I don't think I've ever hidden such a big secret from Nicole," Brie said in a confessional. "This has to be the biggest secret in history, but my sister and I told each other everything. So this is really hard for me."
As Artem's family and Nikki's family sat down to dinner at the castle, Artem led Nikki to a distant room filled with candles, flowers, and a string quartet. Thinking the surprise vibe was just for her name, Nikki stated, "This is the best birthday ever!"
After the two enjoyed the string quartet with a small dance, the music stopped so Artem could deliver his speech.
"Oh, can I have a special toast?" Unconscious Nikki asked. "What is it?"
When Artem took a moment to look at Nikki, his fiance called him for turning red.
"I feel like when we first met it was definitely destiny," Artem began. "And the thing is, when I fell in love with you, it was completely out of my control."
As he continued, Artem shared the following saying: "Love is a single soul that inhabits two bodies."
"You changed my world backwards, but in the most incredible way," Artem confessed. "And I love you very, very much."
"I love you too much," Nikki replied.
In a confessional, the Russian-born star revealed that he thought about this speech "for a long time." Meanwhile, Artem and Nikki's families crept into the room to get away from the proposal.
"I want to spend every sunrise and sunset with you," Artem said before pulling out the ring and getting down on his knees. "What I'm trying to say is, do you want to marry me?"
A shocked Nikki said, "Artem! No!" A brother comment J.J. Garcia heard outside the room.
Realizing that Artem was serious, Nikki gave him a real answer, "Yes!"
"Oh my gosh! Are you serious right now?" asked a stunned Nikki as she jumped into her fiancé's arms.
After Nikki's praise for the "pretty,quot; ring, eager families joined the celebration. Nikki's family was not only the moon for the engaged duo, but Artem's mother Anna, dad Vladimir and brother Anton They were delighted that the Broadway veteran now had an American family caring for him.
Also, Artem's father Vladimir joked that he is eager to "expand the family."
Ironically, when Nikki took this big step in their relationship, Brie began to suspect that she was pregnant with their second baby. At first, Brie played down her symptoms like jet lag, but as they continued well beyond her return to Phoenix, she decided it was time to get a pregnancy test.
"I feel really tired, nauseous," Brie told her husband (born Bryan Danielson)
Later, the co-founder of Belle Radici revealed that she and Bryan "are in a better place,quot; and ready "for a baby to come into our lives."
"Bryan!" a surprised Brie stated from the bathroom.
"Than?" the WWE superstar replied. "Are you pregnant? Or are you lying to me?"
With a chuckle, Brie showed Bryan the positive pregnancy test. "I'm pregnant and I can't believe it," Brie told the Total fine camera. "What is really special about this baby is that I feel like the baby came when Bryan and I released so much. It's just a symbol of how far Bryan and I have come and where we are now, that I Love."
During a visit with Brie, Nikki told her twin that "he couldn't stop visualizing a pregnancy test." According to Brie, their twin connection caused Nikki's baby fever. "Usually when one goes through something, the other feels it," said the future mother of two children.
Still, the sight of Nikki's pregnancy test left her stunned.
"It's crazy that you're on baby number two and I'm on zero," said Nikki after hearing the news about Brie's pregnancy. "It was strange, I still had this feeling, visualizing babies."
Was it because he was feeling Brie's pregnancy or his? For this reveal, be sure to watch the end of Season 5 next week.