Warriors Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson participate in the Oakland protest

Golden State Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson marched at the Oakland unity protest on Wednesday.

George Floyd, an African American man, died in Minneapolis after a police officer was filmed kneeling on his neck during an arrest last week. Violent protests have erupted across the United States since Floyd's death, during which he was filmed calling for help while handcuffed and restrained.

Curry and Thompson were among the Warriors players who marched at the Walking in Unity protest event, along with teammates Damion Lee and Kevon Looney.

The forward of the Warriors, Juan Toscano-Anderson, organized the demonstration and said: "It does not matter the color of your skin, how much money you obtained, your education, it does not matter, we are all human beings.

"We are all here for the same purpose. Not just for blacks. Right now it's about blacks, but humanity. There are people around the world who are oppressed."

"And we're just trying to take a step in the right direction and start something: me and my children, my brothers. Thank you all for being here."

In Thompson's Instagram story, the five-time All-Star shared images from the event and wrote, "@ juanonjuan10, born leader!"