Warner Music Group promises $ 100 million for anti-racism fund

Warner Music has announced a $ 100 million fund to "support charitable causes related to the music industry, social justice, and campaigns against violence and racism."

This occurs when The Weeknd, Erykah Badu and other celebrities asked them to give back to the black community, on which their fortunes were founded.

With the announcement, no specific beneficiaries or any real details arrived; perhaps they will announce the organizations and causes that will benefit soon.

Many distrust the gesture. According to NPR, the Warner Music Group senior management team currently does not include any person of color.

"This fund will support extraordinary and dedicated organizations that are on the front lines of the fight against racism and injustice, and that help those in need throughout the music industry," said Steve Cooper, CEO of Warner Music Group , in the statement. "Our advisory panel, which will be based on a diverse representative sample of people from our team and from the community at large, will help us to be very thoughtful and responsible in how we make an impact. We are determined to contribute, in a sustained way for a long time in the long term, to the effort to achieve real change. "