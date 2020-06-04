Warner Music Group promises $ 100 million for anti-racism fund

Bradley Lamb
Warner Music has announced a $ 100 million fund to "support charitable causes related to the music industry, social justice, and campaigns against violence and racism."

This occurs when The Weeknd, Erykah Badu and other celebrities asked them to give back to the black community, on which their fortunes were founded.

With the announcement, no specific beneficiaries or any real details arrived; perhaps they will announce the organizations and causes that will benefit soon.

