Vladimir Lopukhin, who held the key post when the USSR fell, dies at 68

Vladimir Mikhailovich Lopukhin was born on May 23, 1952 in Moscow. He graduated in 1974 with a degree in economics from Moscow State University and went to work for various Soviet research institutes, coming into contact with others who would later enter the government.

For much of the 1980s, he led a small research team at the Institute of Economic Forecasting, an influential brain trust that helped develop economic ideas for the last Soviet leader, Mikhail S. Gorbachev, and Russia's first president-elect. Boris N. Yeltsin.

He specialized in the Soviet oil industry and moved between Moscow and the Tyumen Siberian oil region. In 1990, he realized that "the country was finished," he recalled in an interview published in 2013. "We had to provide bread or oil. Otherwise, there would be chaos. I didn't know anything about bread, so I decided to go back to oil sector ".

Irene Commeau, a French woman she met and later married Mr. Lopukhin while serving as Moscow representative of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, recalled visiting him at the energy ministry. His office, he said in a telephone interview, was full of Siberian oil barons, "two meters tall, smoking and screaming."

Resentful of veteran energy managers, shot down by fellow reformers and attacked by Parliament, Mr. Lopukhin lasted only six months in office before being fired by President Yeltsin.

"I slept three hours a day," recalled Mr. Lopukhin years later. "I lost one tooth for every month in my ministerial term." The energy ministry, ultimately responsible for keeping factories, heated apartments and the government in power running, "was a machine that broke bones," he said.

His tenure in government was followed by almost three decades out of the limelight when he worked as a banker, primarily with an affiliate of Lazard Frères of France, and as a consultant.