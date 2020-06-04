Virtual Pet Adoptions Running in Dallas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The entire pet adoption process at Dallas Animal Services can now be done virtually.

DAS has launched the first phase of the new service that allows people to complete the process from pet selection to application and payment, all from a smartphone.

The Dallas90 shelter service system also includes enhanced pet search features and the ability to save favorite pets.

"This virtual adoption system has been a long-term vision for DAS, but the launch of this first phase of the D90 Shelter Services System could not have come at a better time," said DAS director Ed Jamison. "This system will not only help us continue to maintain social distancing guidelines for the comfort and safety of adopters and our staff, but it will take our tele-adoptions to the next level and increase the number of lives we save."

DAS had an intake of nearly 40,000 pets in 2019 and continues to accept pets and process adoptions daily during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here to view adoptable pets and learn more about the new adoption process.