Virginia Governor officially announces removal of Robert E. Lee statue

It appears that the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee will no longer occupy its current location. On Thursday, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam held a press conference announcing the official removal of the statue, which is currently on state property on Monument Ave in Richmond VA. The statue will be removed "as soon as possible,quot;.

According to ABC NewsDuring the announcement, it was revealed that the statue will be moved to a warehouse as the Northam administration works with "the community to determine its future."

Governor Northam spoke about the message that the statue sends to those who visit Virginia and also to the children, saying: “You see, in Virginia, we no longer preach a false version of history. One who pretends that the Civil War was about "state rights,quot; and not about the evils of slavery. No one believes it more. "

He continued: "And in 2020 we can no longer honor a system that was based on the buying and selling of enslaved people, not in 2020. I want us to tell that girl the truth, yes, that statue has been there for a long time, but it was wrong then, and now it's wrong. So we're taking it down. "

The Governor's announcement to remove the statue comes after Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced that he would try to remove the other four Confederate statues along Monument Avenue. These decisions come in the wake of the recent protests that have been raging the nation since the assassination of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Governor Northman went on to state, “We put things on the pedestals when we want people to look up. Think about the message this sends to people who come from all over the world to visit the capital of one of the largest states in our country. "

The Rev. Robert W. Lee IV, a descendant of Robert E. Lee, showed his support for the removal of the statue and said, "Today is a day of justice not for my family but for the families of countless enslaved people who have continually fought. " for justice both before and long after the Civil War. While I know that the eventual promised removal of the statue will not solve the problems we face, it is a sign that feelings and hearts are shifting toward justice. "

Like us previously reported, for some time, residents have been requesting the removal of the Confederate statues to be removed from the exhibit in Virginia. In 2017, a petition was launched to replace one of the statues with a statue featuring the legendary and native Virginia musician Missy Elliott.

