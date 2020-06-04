Video surfaces of officers hitting protesters during Fairfax protest in Los Angeles – Up News Info

On June 3, Up News Info published an article that included first-hand accounts of the protest that occurred in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles on May 30. Video footage originally taken by Matt McGorry on the day of the protest was posted online showing striking LAPD officers protesters who clearly had their hands up and were firing projectiles at the crowd.

In the video, we can see protesters standing as LAPD officers approach them. The scene takes a turn when one of the officers begins to hit the protesters and others follow, some shooting at the crowd.

In Up News Info's June 3 article, some of the protesters interviewed spoke about how peaceful protesters were attacked. Specifically, Nathan Ramos-Park recalled: "I was not instigating … and a police officer shot me at point-blank range three feet away," he said. "I wasn't scared. I was calm and collected. He aimed and pulled the trigger. I went and remain a peaceful protester."

"I firmly believe that LAPD entered with the intention of being aggressive," Lew Nguyen Wright, associate director of BLD PWR, told Up News Info Lacy. "They were never going to try to reduce the situation," he said. "They wanted to scare us and hurt us. People protest because they need their voices heard. "

She added: "We had always intended for the day to be peaceful, and I entered with such hope that it would be … and I truly believe that the day would have been peaceful if LAPD had not appeared."

The video corroborates what the protesters witnessed and experienced.

The Fairfax protest is one of many in Los Angeles and around the world that has been a response to police brutality, racism, and the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and numerous members of the black community.

Look the following video.