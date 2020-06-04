Victim found dead in car in St. Paul shooting ID as 29-year-old Mpls. Woman; No arrests made yet – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – St. Paul Police identified the victim found dead from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle Wednesday.

According to the police, the officers were called around 3 a.m. to report shooting near the intersection of Hall Avenue and West Stevens Street in the city's Riverview neighborhood.

At the scene, officers found the body of a female victim in a car on Stevens Street. The first responders tried to help the victim, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the victim appeared to be traveling east when the shooting occurred. His car hit several other vehicles. More details of the shooting are unknown at this time.

On Thursday, police identified the woman as Ashli ​​Johson, 29, of Minneapolis.

No arrests have yet been made for what police say is the 15th homicide in the city.