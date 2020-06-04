Vicki Gunvalson proudly reveals that she bought a vacation / retirement home in Mexico

Vicki Gunvalson is going through life at the O.C. Six months after revealing that she was leaving the Royal Orange County Housewives After 14 seasons, OC OG has proudly revealed that it has purchased a vacation / retirement home in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

"Well I did! After spending more than 30 years in one of my favorite places in the world, today I closed my vacation / retirement home," Gunvalson wrote in the title of an Instagram post earlier this week.

The 58-year-old woman added that, in addition to being with her children, grandchildren, and her fiancé Steve Lodge, the location is one of her happiest and dearest memories, and is also one of her parents' favorite destinations.

Gunvalson admitted that some people might think it's wrong for her to buy the house and share the news with her fans, considering the current state of the world. However, Gunvalson says it gives him hope and peace that things will resume to a new sense of normalcy soon.

The founder of Coto Insurance says she will not visit the property in Mexico until she is allowed to cross the border once the travel restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic end, but as of May 26 she owns a home that makes her happy.

Gunvalson posted a video tour of his new home to showcase the beautiful ocean views and numerous spacious rooms. His 1.1 million followers on Instagram also took a look at tile floors, modern bathroom fixtures, and the outdoor hot tub.

Although the house is already furnished, Gunvalson shared that he will donate the existing furniture and bedding to an orphanage and will hire a decorator to design his new space.

Vicki Gunvalson also revealed that she plans to put painters to work to make this new home "Vicki,quot;. He ended his note by thanking everyone who supported his decision, even though it was not an easy decision. For those who don't approve, Gunvalson told them to keep their bad comments to themselves.

He also made his feelings about his new purchase clear by adding the hashtag #imhappy.



