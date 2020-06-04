US Cardinal at Vatican to lead prayer for George Floyd on Friday – Up News Info

ROME (AP) – The highest-ranking American in the Vatican will head a prayer service in Rome on Friday to pray for "peaceful coexistence,quot; after the death of George Floyd and the protests that erupted in the United States.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, a naturalized American citizen born in Ireland, is the prefect of the Vatican Family and Lay Office.

The Sant'Egidio Community, a Catholic charity close to Pope Francis, is organizing the afternoon prayer at its church in Santa Maria in Trastevere. This week, Francis denounced Floyd's death and the "sin of racism,quot; and denounced the violence as "self-destructive and self-destructive." He has called for national reconciliation and peace.

Farrell was a bishop in Dallas, Texas, and an auxiliary bishop of Washington D.C. before taking his current job in 2016.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)