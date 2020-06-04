United States Coast Guard rescues man from Marshall Beach in San Francisco – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A man reported missing on the San Francisco coast was found stranded on a beach and rescued by a United States Coast Guard helicopter Wednesday night.

The man was trapped on Marshall Beach in San Francisco, a secluded beach with a rocky shoreline and cliffs at the Presidio.

The Coast Guard said it received a report from the National Park Service at 11:12 p.m. Asking for help finding the man last seen climbing Lincoln Boulevard from the beach.

The Golden Gate Coast Guard Station dispatched a team of 47-foot boats, and the San Francisco Coast Guard Air Station dispatched a crew of Dolphin MH-65 helicopters to the area.

National Park Service staff found the missing man on the rocks, approximately 20 feet from the water. He was able to descend from the rocks into the shallow water, where a rescue swimmer helped lift the man into the helicopter.

The unidentified man was transported to a parking lot in Baker Beach where emergency services personnel were waiting. He was in stable condition when he was taken to the hospital. There was no news about his specific injuries.