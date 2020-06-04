Two huge Covid-19 studies retract after scientists sound alarms

The studies, published in renowned scientific journals, produced surprising results and altered the course of research on the coronavirus pandemic.
One of President Trump's claims that certain antimalarial drugs cure Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, concludes that the drugs were indeed dangerous to patients. The other found that some blood pressure medications did not increase the risk of Covid-19 and could even be protective.
Both studies were led by a Harvard professor, and both relied on a huge international database of patient medical records that few experts had heard of.
But on Thursday, the studies were retracted by the scientific journals in which they had appeared, The New England Journal of Medicine and The Lancet, because the authors were unable to verify the data on which the results depended.
The retractions can breathe new life into the antimalarial drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, endlessly promoted by Trump as a remedy for Covid-19 despite lack of evidence. On Wednesday, after magazines raised concerns about the studies, the World Health Organization announced that it would resume drug trials.
But the retractions also raise troubling questions about the state of scientific research as the pandemic spreads. Thousands of articles are being submitted to online sites and magazines with little or no peer review, and critics fear the long-standing standards of even the most demanding magazines are eroding as they face pressure to quickly browse and disseminate new ones. scientific reports.
"It is now clear to me that, hoping to contribute to this research in a time of great need, I did not do enough to ensure that the data source was appropriate for this use," said Dr. Mandeep Mehra, lead author of two studies, he said in a statement to The New York Times.
"So, and for all the interruptions, both directly and indirectly, I am very sorry."
The article on chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine appeared in late May in The Lancet. Although there were other indications of side effects associated with the drugs, clinical trials stopped worldwide as alarmed researchers began safety reviews.
But questions arose almost immediately about the irregularities in the data and the provenance of the dataset used in the analysis, as well as in Dr. Mehra's earlier heart study, which had appeared in The New England Journal of Medicine.
The data comes from a company called Surgisphere, which claims to have granular patient-level information shared by 1,200 hospitals and health facilities on six continents. The founder and executive director, Dr. Sapan Desai, was listed as the author in both articles.
Dr. Mehra, who is the medical director of the Cardiac and Vascular Center at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston and the author of hundreds of publications, said in a statement that he became involved in the project because he felt the need to contribute. to science during the pandemic.
Dr. Mehra said they introduced him to Dr. Desai through one of the co-authors, whom he did not identify, and informed him of the existence of a gigantic private database of patient medical records compiled by Surgisphere. Dr. Mehra said he hoped the data could be used in rapid studies that would improve patient outcomes with Covid-19.
Dr. Desai provided the statistics used in the heart and hydroxychloroquine studies. Critics quickly pointed out the anomalies in both investigations, including implausible findings that should have been detected during the peer review process, such as the apparent inclusion of the record of a large number of Covid-19 cases very early in the pandemic, even in Africa, where few hospitals have electronic health records.
Many researchers were amazed to discover that such a database could exist, or that the collection and analysis of tens of thousands of medical records on multiple continents could have taken place so quickly.
In an interview earlier this week, Dr. Desai vigorously defended the Surgisphere database, saying that he was "all for transparency,quot; but that he was required to keep secrecy by contractual agreements with the hundreds of hospitals that are his customers, and therefore could not show anyone raw data from his record.
"We did this because there was an opportunity to help," said Dr. Desai. "We are not making money from this, we are doing it on our own. That is why I entered medicine."
Dr. Desai rejected a request from The Times to contact a hospital or healthcare facility that provided his data to Surgisphere. He did not respond to questions after the retractions.
The controversy has brought close scrutiny to a small, little-known company, which Dr. Desai says has fewer than a dozen employees, but has amassed a huge private registry that contains detailed medical information on patients around the world.
Dr. Desai has used the Surgisphere name in various companies over the years, but until February worked as a vascular surgeon at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Illinois.
He quit the job because his wife was having a baby and because business in Surgisphere was improving, a spokeswoman said.
(I like the Science Times page on Facebook. The | Sign up for the Science Times Bulletin.)
On his website, Surgisphere lists his office as the 31st floor of the iconic John Hancock building on Michigan Avenue in downtown Chicago, a joint workspace that Dr. Desai confirmed to be the company's corporate office.
A company may build a huge database of patient medical records, said Dr. Harlan Krumholz, a cardiologist and health care researcher at Yale University and Yale New Haven Hospital.
The ubiquity of "big data,quot; may be tempting for researchers, he added, but they still need to understand where the data comes from, its authenticity and quality.
It is not implausible that a large database can accumulate records from a large number of hospitals without their knowledge, he said, in fact, it is frequent. Hospital systems contract with providers who then pass the records on to other companies, including those that compile big data for healthcare marketing and research.
However, said Dr. Krumholz, a database like the one promoted by Surgisphere should have raised some doubts.
"If this database is so good, why haven't we been using it?" he said.