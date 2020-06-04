Two huge Covid-19 studies retract after scientists sound alarms

The data comes from a company called Surgisphere, which claims to have granular patient-level information shared by 1,200 hospitals and health facilities on six continents. The founder and executive director, Dr. Sapan Desai, was listed as the author in both articles.

Dr. Mehra, who is the medical director of the Cardiac and Vascular Center at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston and the author of hundreds of publications, said in a statement that he became involved in the project because he felt the need to contribute. to science during the pandemic.

Dr. Mehra said they introduced him to Dr. Desai through one of the co-authors, whom he did not identify, and informed him of the existence of a gigantic private database of patient medical records compiled by Surgisphere. Dr. Mehra said he hoped the data could be used in rapid studies that would improve patient outcomes with Covid-19.

Dr. Desai provided the statistics used in the heart and hydroxychloroquine studies. Critics quickly pointed out the anomalies in both investigations, including implausible findings that should have been detected during the peer review process, such as the apparent inclusion of the record of a large number of Covid-19 cases very early in the pandemic, even in Africa, where few hospitals have electronic health records.

Many researchers were amazed to discover that such a database could exist, or that the collection and analysis of tens of thousands of medical records on multiple continents could have taken place so quickly.

In an interview earlier this week, Dr. Desai vigorously defended the Surgisphere database, saying that he was "all for transparency,quot; but that he was required to keep secrecy by contractual agreements with the hundreds of hospitals that are his customers, and therefore could not show anyone raw data from his record.

"We did this because there was an opportunity to help," said Dr. Desai. "We are not making money from this, we are doing it on our own. That is why I entered medicine."