Twitter Praises RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais For Facing Kyle Richards

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais has been hailed on Twitter as the new queen of the show after she took on Kyle Richard once again.

Kyle teased Denise Richards at her garden party, but Garcelle has Kyle's back and Kyle was forced to complain that the ladies had "embarrassed,quot; her.

Garcelle has been insinuating for quite some time that she and Kyle have tension.

"Kyle and I are not talking, it's funny because I entered & # 39; WWHL & # 39; and I had to choose someone to not quarantine and I chose her. She never took the time to meet me, that's where I I came from. If you are an OG and someone enters your circle, then I think it is you … if you are a host, you should be the host and say: 'Hello, let's get together', he said to Wendy Williams last month.

After Lisa Vanderpump's departure, many thought that the original cast member Kyle would inherit the crown, but Twitter believes that it is Garcelle who will lead the ladies of the show and not Kyle.

Here are some Twitter reactions to the last episode.