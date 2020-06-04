Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donates $ 3 million to Camp Know Your Rights from Colin Kaepernick

Roommates, many of you have been asking the platforms and brands we support to open their wallets to help combat this good fight, and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has done just that.

In a tweet, Jack announces that he is disbursing a $ 3 million donation to Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp. He says the money will be used to "advance the liberation and well-being of black and brown communities through education, self-empowerment and mass mobilization to elevate the next generation of change leaders."

Plus #start small subsidies. $ 3mm to Colin @ Kaepernick7’S @yourrightscamp to advance the liberation and well-being of black and brown communities through education, self-empowerment, and mass mobilization to elevate the next generation of change leaders. https://t.co/WGgKziHnwB – Jack (@jack) June 3, 2020

Kaepernick's camp recently expanded a legal advocacy initiative aimed at covering legal bills for those on the front lines in Minnesota, where George Floyd was tragically killed. The campaign announced that it will provide legal assistance to the Freedom Fighters, or anyone who has been the victim of police brutality while fighting injustice.

However, Jack is not the first celebrity to blow up a bag for the great cause. As previously reported, The Weeknd also donated $ 200,000 to Know Your Rights, which is only part of their $ 500,000 contribution to various Black Lives Matter campaigns.

"Keep supporting our brothers and sisters by risking everything to drive real change for our black lives," The Weeknd wrote in an Instagram post announcing their donations. "Urging everyone with deep pockets to give and give big and, if you have less, give what you can even a small amount."

Jack Dorsey has also pledged money to a list of worthy causes, including $ 500,000 for SisterHearts, an initiative dedicated to helping previously incarcerated women achieve their goals!

