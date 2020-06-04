Twitter boss Jack Dorsey donates $ 3 million to help Colin Kaepernick pay for lawyers for BLM protesters

WENN

The Twitter CEO made a donation of $ 3 million to the NFL quarterback's legal defense fund initiative to help activists arrested during the Black Lives Matter protests.

Jack dorsey, CEO of Twitter, has promised $ 3 million to Colin KaepernickLegal defense fund.

After previously donating $ 1 billion to Covid-19's relief efforts, Dorsey pledged the funds on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 to the Know Your Rights Camp of the 32-year-old former NFL quarterback.

The fund was established to pay the legal fees of protesters who are arrested while fighting for justice for George Floyd.

"$ 3mm for Colin @ Kaepernick7 & # 39; s @yourrightscamp to advance the liberation and well-being of black and brown communities through education, self-empowerment and mass mobilization to elevate the next generation of change leaders" , wrote the 43-year-old journalist. Twitter.

Colin's Know Your Rights Camp launched a new fund called the Legal Defense Initiative earlier this week, which aims to provide resources and assistance to protesters in Minneapolis and other cities that have participated in protests.

Protests continue around the world in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, following the murder of Floyd by white police officers last month.