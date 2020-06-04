Trump's tough patch – The New York Times

Since President Trump reached the top of the Republican presidential field five years ago, his critics on both the right and left have been eager to predict his impending political demise. So far, of course, those critics are still not right.

There is no way of knowing if the current moment is different. But it is becoming clear that Trump is in the middle of one of the worst stretches of his presidency, if not the worst.

Yesterday afternoon, his former defense secretary, James Mattis, who had avoided criticizing Trump since his resignation 17 months ago, issued a stabbing condemnation of the Trump administration's response to the protests. "Donald Trump is the first president of my life who does not try to unite the American people, nor does he even try to," Mattis told The Atlantic. "Instead, it tries to divide us."

Mattis suggested that Trump had made "a mockery of our Constitution,quot; by using the military to break up a peaceful protest in order to organize "a strange photo shoot." Mattis echoed criticism from other former military leaders who have also rebuked Trump.