Trump's tough patch – The New York Times

Do you want to receive The Morning by email? Here is the record.
Good Morning. Three other police officers are charged with the death of George Floyd. Sweden admits that it was wrong. And the former head of Trump's Pentagon adds to the president's problems.
Since President Trump reached the top of the Republican presidential field five years ago, his critics on both the right and left have been eager to predict his impending political demise. So far, of course, those critics are still not right.
There is no way of knowing if the current moment is different. But it is becoming clear that Trump is in the middle of one of the worst stretches of his presidency, if not the worst.
Yesterday afternoon, his former defense secretary, James Mattis, who had avoided criticizing Trump since his resignation 17 months ago, issued a stabbing condemnation of the Trump administration's response to the protests. "Donald Trump is the first president of my life who does not try to unite the American people, nor does he even try to," Mattis told The Atlantic. "Instead, it tries to divide us."
Mattis suggested that Trump had made "a mockery of our Constitution,quot; by using the military to break up a peaceful protest in order to organize "a strange photo shoot." Mattis echoed criticism from other former military leaders who have also rebuked Trump.
Even two of Trump's top military leaders tried to distance themselves from him. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said active duty military troops should not be used to quell protests. And Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, reminded commanders that members of the military have sworn an oath to the Constitution, which "gives Americans the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly." .
Trump has come under heavy criticism from political elites before, and has never shaken his strong support among Republican voters. But Trump appears to be losing support, at least temporarily, from undecided voters.
Two recent national polls have shown Joe Biden's leadership of Trump increased to about 10 percentage points, compared to just two or three points in March, as Nate Cohn, a political analyst with the Times, have you noticed. Those polls are of all registered voters, and Trump is likely to shift less among potential voters. But a deficit of 10 points is not good.
Trump's recent fall has been serious enough to make his advisers nervous that he might lose some states he won relatively easily in 2016, such as Ohio and Iowa, according to The Times report by Alexander Burns and Maggie Haberman. The campaign is spending millions of dollars on advertising in those two states, as well as in Arizona. "There is no obvious strategy in terms of message," said Rob Stutzman, a Republican strategist.
The chaos now shaking the country, a pandemic, a protest movement, and the deepest economic recession in decades, bears some resemblance to the chaos of 1980, 1968, and 1932. The acting president did not win reelection in each of those years.
Almost five months to go before Election Day. Much can change in that time. And Trump is a talented politician, with an unusual ability to shape the national debate. Right now, however, he is struggling.
THREE GREATEST STORIES
1. New charges for the death of George Floyd
Minnesota accused three officers of aiding and abetting the murder in the death of George Floyd. The state also upgraded to second-degree murder the charge against Derek Chauvin, who dug his knee into Floyd's neck. The harshest prosecution requires prosecutors to show that Chauvin intended to kill Floyd or did so while committing another serious crime.
In other protest developments:
2. A good choice for progressives.
Five conservative Democrats in the New Mexico state legislature lost the primaries on Tuesday, in part due to previous votes to uphold the abortion ban. In Philadelphia, a socialist candidate for the state legislature, Nikil Saval, beat a sitting Democrat. (The Times recently profiled Saval.)
The victories were notable because the most progressive wing of the Democratic Party has generally struggled to win races in recent years: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is an exception; not a single competitive House district is represented by a Bernie Sanders-style Democrat.
3. Swedish laments
The Swedish epidemiologist who oversaw the country's laissez-faire response to the coronavirus said yesterday that it should have taken more aggressive measures. Epidemiologist Anders Tegnell had previously advocated the approach, aimed at developing "collective immunity,quot;, encouraging normal behavior, and criticized other countries.
The Guardian reported that Sweden suffered the highest death rate per capita in the world in the week ending Tuesday, although some other countries still have higher overall death rates.
A view from Gothenburg: "At first it was shocking to see young people sitting in bars, office workers crammed with food trucks, and beauty salons full of customers," says my colleague Lara Takenaga, who recently moved to Sweden from New York. “Sometimes there are signs in stores telling you to stay two meters away or a solitary bottle of hand sanitizer, but no one wears gloves or gloves. The threat of the virus feels distant: it is almost like Before Times. "
This is what is happening the most.
Former President of the United Auto Workers Union, Gary Jones, He pleaded guilty to embezzlement of union funds to pay for vacations, liquor and other personal luxuries.
Lives lived: George Lucas called it "one of the founding pillars,quot; of the "Star Wars,quot; franchise. Harrison Ford? Mark Hamill? No, that would be Charles Lippincott, who promoted the original film long before its release in 1977. He died at age 80.
PREVIOUS STORY: THE WAY WE EMBRACE NOW
Tara Parker-Pope, Well's columnist, continues to listen to readers who are distressed by her inability to visit and touch family members. It is particularly painful for grandparents, who often live alone. "Many of them told me that it is not worth living life in an indefinite confinement, without hugs and time with the family," says Tara.
"A brief hug, as long as we stay out of each other's breathing zones, it's probably less risky than a long conversation," he told me. But he added that we should still limit our hugs. As one scientist told him: "I would take the Marie Kondo approach: hugging should spark joy."
PLAY, SEE, EAT, MIX
A cool, shiny way to beat the heat.
Last summer, on a journey that is now long overdue, I went to Barcelona for the first time and was especially excited by a destination: Vienna, a café with stools and counters along La Rambla, the famous pedestrian street. It serves what food writer Mark Bittman has called "The best sandwich I've ever had."
That sandwich: cured ham with salt and tomato in a perfect flute – lived up to Bittman's praise. As an added surprise, Viena served a gazpacho like never before, bright, fresh, and almost orange in color. An old Catalan brochure that ran throughout the restaurant listed the ingredients (no quantities): tomato, onion, garlic, red pepper, vinegar, salt, and melon. The man behind the counter suggested melon.
With the summer heat descending, I find myself playing with different proportions. I have not yet matched the Vienna version, and I imagine I never will, but I have not been wrong either. I also encourage you to try this version, with cucumber, by Julia Moskin.
The only game in town.
Tom Wright-Piersanti, Times editor and sports fan, writes:
It has become my Saturday morning routine: making breakfast for my family, pouring some coffee, and lighting up the Bundesliga, the first major sports league to come back from the coronavirus hiatus. I'm not a fan of German football, particularly. Before this, I don't think I could have named a single player. But that does not matter. Someone, somewhere, is running on a field and kicking a ball.
It is the month of pride. And while the pandemic has made celebration difficult, you can still do it from your couch. This list of seven movies can help bring home some of the spirit of pride.
Our choice: "The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson,quot;, a documentary about the pioneering transgender activist and performer.
Detours
In the absence of the usual roaring traffic of New York City, a new urban soundtrack flourishes: the song of the birds. You can listen to the birds here.
Televangelist Pat Roberts criticized Trump's photo shoot at St. John's Church this week. Jimmy Fallon said, "You know we live in crazy times when we all agree with the guy who once said that gay people cause hurricanes."
Games
Here it is Today's mini crossword, and a clue: Instrument for Sam in "Casablanca,quot; (five letters).
You can find all of our puzzles here.
Thanks for spending part of your morning with The Times. See you tomorrow. – David
PS Thank you to the many readers who submitted suggestions for our list of virus experts from Twitter. We have added several scientists and will continue to update the list.
You can see today's first printed page here.
Today's episode of "The Daily,quot; is about the protests. And the latest episode of "The Argument," an opinion podcast, looks at what role violence can play in bringing about social change.
The Times provides free access to much of our coronavirus coverage. Please consider supporting our journalism with a subscription.
Ian Prasad Philbrick and Sanam Yar contributed to The Morning. You can contact the team at [email protected].